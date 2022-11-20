Chris Jericho Retains ROH Title Over Danielson, Castagnoli, Guevara at AEW Full Gear

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

Jericho hit a leaping Judas Effect by jumping over Sammy Guevara into Claudio.

The champion then hit another Judas Effect on Claudio for the win.

Jericho added another huge accomplishment to his resume on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite in September when he beat Claudio to become ROH world champion for the first time. At Full Gear, he faced the greatest challenge of his reign.

In addition to having to face a pair of former ROH world champions in Claudio and Danielson, Jericho also had to contend with a three-time AEW TNT champion in Guevara, although he is a Jericho Appreciation Society member and was meant to serve as backup for the former AEW world champion.

After AEW president Tony Khan agreed to purchase ROH in March, the brand and its titles became part of All Elite Wrestling. That included inheriting incumbent ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham.

One of Gresham's first major matches in ROH came at Death Before Dishonor on July 23, and it was there that he dropped the title to Claudio, who became ROH world champion for the first time.

Just two months after becoming ROH world champion, the Swiss star dropped the title to Jericho at Grand Slam, making the veteran the first wrestler to hold world titles in WWE, AEW and ROH.

Upon becoming ROH champion, the 52-year-old vowed to roll through every former ROH titleholder who stood in his way, and he did precisely that en route to Full Gear.

Most notably, The Ocho beat Danielson on the Oct. 12 episode of Dynamite thanks to help from Daniel Garcia, who pledged his allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society rather than turning face and aligning with Danielson as expected.

Additionally, Jericho had successful title defenses against the likes of Bandido, Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.

Both Claudio and Danielson wanted another shot at Jericho, but rather than choosing one, he agreed to give both a title opportunity if he could add Guevara to the match as well.

The four-way was officially booked for Full Gear, and the plan worked in Jericho's favor, as he was able to vanquish Claudio and Danielson at the same time to retain.

