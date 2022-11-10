6 NFL Teams Desperate to Land QBs C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

While most NFL teams are jostling for playoff positions, some have already turned their eye to the 2023 draft. The silver lining to a lost '22 season is a chance at landing a franchise signal-caller such as Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young.

Stroud and Young are the two best among next year's class and a clear step up from this year's crop of incoming signal-callers.

The juxtaposition between the two will also make for an interesting choice at or near the top of the draft since significant differences lie in their play and performance.

The 6'3", 218-pound Stroud works efficiently within the confines of Ohio State's explosive offense. When he's in rhythm, he's plenty capable of threading the needle or dropping the ball in the bucket on more difficult passes. But questions remain about how much he'll be able to work off platform and create outside of structure when pressure increases and he doesn't have such an outstanding supporting cast.

Young, meanwhile, is an outlier. Alabama lists him winner at 6'0" and 194 pounds, but he might be closer to 5'10" and 185 pounds. Regardless, his ability to play the position, feel for the game and creativity inside and outside the pocket are unparalleled. Plus, he's showed more this season than he did a year ago when he won the Heisman Trophy.

"He's the only player on that offense with a Round 1 grade," an NFL general manager told ESPN's Matt Miller. "When was the last time that happened at Alabama?"

Others such as Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson will receive first-round consideration, but there's no question which two quarterbacks stack near the top of the class.

When a team doesn't have a franchise quarterback, it's always searching for one. Stroud and Young are the best options in the '23 NFL draft to potentially reach elite status and lead their respective organizations for a decade or more.