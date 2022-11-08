Anthony Edwards Rips Timberwolves amid 5-6 Start: 'We Just Play Soft'

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't happy with the team's effort after falling to 5-6 on the season.

"We just play soft, man," Edwards told reporters. "Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, 'We're going to take their heart,' and that's what's going on. We're down 20 every game! We've got to figure it out."

The Timberwolves have lost four of their last five games, with the only win coming at home against the last-place Houston Rockets. The latest loss came Monday against the New York Knicks, falling behind in the first quarter while never really getting competitive the rest of the game.

It's a disappointing stretch for a team with high expectations entering the year, adding Rudy Gobert to a squad that went 46-36 last season.

Talent is clearly not the issue with a team featuring Edwards, Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and more. It seems the mentality has to change in order for Minnesota to emerge as a legitimate contender.