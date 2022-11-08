X

    Report: Suns' Cam Johnson Could Return in 1-2 Months After Surgery on Knee Injury

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2022

    PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 25: Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket during the game against the Golden State Warriors on October 25, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is reportedly expected to miss one to two months with a knee injury.

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the timeline was determined after Johnson underwent a procedure to remove part of his meniscus Tuesday.

    Johnson tore the meniscus in his right knee against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, and he has missed Phoenix's past two games as a result.

    In eight games prior to the injury, Johnson was averaging career highs in multiple categories, including points (13.0), three-pointers made (2.8), assists (1.8) and steals (1.1).

    Johnson was also averaging 3.4 rebounds and shooting 44.6 percent from the field and a career-best 43.1 percent from beyond the arc as the Suns' starting power forward.

    The 26-year-old was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of North Carolina, and he was traded to Phoenix on draft night.

    Johnson has been a three-point shooting threat for his entire career, and his role has continued to expand in each of his first four NBA seasons.

    The 6'8" forward was primarily a bench player in his first three seasons before taking on a starting role this season in the absence of disgruntled veteran Jae Crowder.

    In terms of full seasons, last season was the best of Johnson's career thus far, as he averaged career highs with 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 trifectas, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals, while shooting 46.0 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from deep.

    Johnson was also a key contributor during the Suns' playoff run last season, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.5 assists in 13 games.

    The Suns are tied for the second-best record in the Western Conference this season at 7-3, and they have enough top-end talent to thrive without Johnson.

    Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges will continue to anchor the starting lineup and lead the way, while Torrey Craig will likely see the biggest increase in minutes since his skill set is most similar to Johnson's among Phoenix's bench players.

