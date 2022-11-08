Draymond Green Compares Stephen Curry's 47 Points vs. Kings to 2022 NBA Finals Game 4

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Draymond Green praised Stephen Curry for a 47-point performance that carried the Golden State Warriors to a 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

"It was very Game 4 of the [2022] NBA Finals to me. He just wasn't going to allow us to lose," Green told reporters. "Take that with a grain of salt because I'm not saying this game was as important. But you know when to get out of the way. It was one of those times where he was taking over."

Along with the game-high point total, which was built on the strength of seven three-pointers, Curry also recorded eight rebounds and eight assists with no turnovers in 38 minutes.

In Game 4 of last season's Finals, with the Warriors trailing the Boston Celtics 2-1 in the series, the eight-time All-Star tallied 43 points as part of a crucial 107-97 victory. Golden State went on to capture the championship in six games.

As Green mentioned, an early November game isn't anywhere close to the same scale, but it could still be an important turning point for the Dubs.

Golden State is off to a sluggish start in its latest title defense with a 4-7 record, including five straight losses prior to Monday's triumph over the Kings.

Curry made 17 of his 24 shots from the field, including a 7-of-12 mark on threes, and compiled a game-high plus-20 to carry the Warriors.

"Steph was just breathtaking," head coach Steve Kerr said. "He's obviously one of the greatest players of all time, and he plays so well on so many nights. But this even seemed like something special for him."

The 34-year-old point guard pushed aside the idea he has the burden of carrying the team, saying it's important to the younger members of the rotation time to grow.

"We have to understand that [the young players] are all going to get an opportunity to perform, and there are going to be some struggles—some real high highs, and some real low lows," Curry said. "That's the story of this team. As vets, you understand every year is a little different and you are ready for that challenge. For these young guys to try to find themselves in this league and also a specific role, it's challenging."

Golden State has a favorable schedule through Thanksgiving, giving the team a chance to bounce back toward or above .500 after the slow start.

The Warriors can't depend on Curry to have that type of performance every night, though. It's going to take a more balanced offensive attack to build some sustained momentum.