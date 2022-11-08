Bills, 49ers Projected as Super Bowl 57 Favorites by NFL Executives in ESPN Poll

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NFL executives predicted the Buffalo Bills against the San Francisco 49ers as the most likely Super Bowl matchup in a midseason poll.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday there was also support for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, but the Bills and Niners garnered the most votes from their respective conferences.

"Battle-tested and explosive playmaking on both sides of the ball," an NFL personnel director said about San Francisco.

An AFC exec added about Buffalo: "This feels like their time."

The Bills were on cruise control for much of the first two months, going 6-1 with several blowout victories, but their outlook is less certain after Sunday's loss to the New York Jets that saw quarterback Josh Allen suffer an elbow injury.

If Allen, one of the MVP front-runners, misses an extended period of time, Buffalo is likely to lose its status as the Super Bowl favorite.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday the quarterback is being evaluated for injuries to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the related nerves.

"We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday."

At full strength, the Bills have a strong case as the NFL's most complete team, ranking first in total offense (416.4 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (299.6 yards allowed per game).

Meanwhile, the 49ers are still seeking top form after a 4-4 start, but the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers ahead of the trade deadline was the type of splash a team makes when it's seriously chasing a title.

The combination of McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and the Niners also feature wideout Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle among the targets at the disposal of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco doesn't have a ton of margin for error. It currently sits seventh in the NFC, which is the final wild-card slot, and it has the 11th-toughest remaining schedule in the league, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

In terms of upside, however, there aren't many teams with more potential heading into the second half of the regular season than the Niners.

Both Buffalo and San Francisco are next in action Sunday, when the Bills host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) and the 49ers take on the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3).