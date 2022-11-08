Lakers Mocked After Loss to Jazz, Fans Beg Team to Make a Trade After 2-8 Start

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The calls for the Los Angeles Lakers to shake up their roster continued after Monday night's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz, which dropped the team's record to 2-8.

LeBron James missed the contest with a foot injury, while Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV each sat out with an illness. The shorthanded Lakers allowed the Jazz to shoot 55.8 percent from the field and knock down 16 threes. Utah also won the rebounding battle, 41-33.

"I don't want to be 2-8 at all," Anthony Davis, who scored a game-high 29 points, told reporters. "We got guys out ... you got to look at big picture as it's only been 10 games, but 2-8 is a hard pill to swallow."

The only silver lining for the Lakers was the continued strong play of Russell Westbrook, who's been far more impactful since switching to a bench role. He tallied 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting along with five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes.

Westbrook's trade value should be on the rise given his strong play over the past six games, which could be a factor if the front office does decide to become active in the market.

Head coach Darvin Ham, who was hired in June after the team missed the playoffs last season, remained hopeful L.A. is going to turn things around.

"I would say this, man. And write it, quote it, however," Ham said. "This may be happening now at the outset of what we're trying to force to be a culture change in terms of getting us back to being highly competitive on a highly consistent basis, but it's not going to always be like this. We're going to turn the corner. I didn't come here to lose. They didn't bring me here to lose."

Meanwhile, Lauri Markkanen paced a well-balanced Utah offense with 23 points. Jordan Clarkson (22 points), Collin Sexton (17), Talen Horton-Tucker (15), Mike Conley (14), Malik Beasley (14) and Kelly Olynyk (10) also reached double figures in scoring.

The Jazz improved to 9-3, making them one of the NBA's surprising teams after an offseason roster overhaul that included the departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Utah is back in action Wednesday when it visits State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks, while L.A. faces off with the rival Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

All eyes remain on the Lakers front office to see if any deals are on the horizon, though.