    Andy Dalton, Saints Offense Called Out by NFL Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Ravens

    Doric SamNovember 8, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) is sacked New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14), with Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton nearby in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    AP Photo/Butch Dill

    After last week's 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints believed they found a formula for success that would carry them through the remainder of the season. However, their performance on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens proved otherwise.

    The Saints offense had a dreadful showing in a 27-13 loss at the Superdome as they dropped to 3-6. New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton did nothing to lead the team to success, throwing for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His touchdown pass came late in the game when the Ravens already had victory in hand.

    In last week's game, the Saints rode Alvin Kamara's three touchdowns to victory. This week, Kamara was barely a factor in the team's game plan, as the five-time Pro Bowler totaled 12 touches and 62 yards from scrimmage.

    Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from the Saints on Monday night, and they let the team hear all about it:

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    I’ve seen enough Andy Dalton for tonight. Can we all agree on that?

    Patrick Magee @Patrick_Magee

    This Saints offense is fairly pathetic so far ... play calling, wrong guys on the field in the wrong situations ... just blah

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Andy Dalton's 6-20 record in primetime is the worst since the merger (min. 25 starts) 😮 <a href="https://t.co/wMdNtd0530">pic.twitter.com/wMdNtd0530</a>

    Booger @ESPNBooger

    Saints have 40 yards of offense Why isn’t Jamie’s playing again ?

    Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 @lukesawhook

    Free Jameis

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    The limitations of the Saints offense are on full display right now.

    Nick Underhill @nick_underhill

    And the offensive line isn't have a great game. I'm not suggesting they are at all. But the QB isn't helping himself very often and looks rushed.

    Football @BostonConnr

    Andy Dalton is getting SLAUGHTERED out there

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Andy Dalton against the Ravens pass rush: <a href="https://t.co/cANcW9H9Kf">pic.twitter.com/cANcW9H9Kf</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Ravens' defense to Andy Dalton tonight <a href="https://t.co/yW91EZ5IHU">pic.twitter.com/yW91EZ5IHU</a>

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Andy Dalton and the Saints' pass protection getting swallowed up by pressure on third downs all night long.

    Ralph Malbrough @SaintsForecast

    I think Daltons back just got broke in half

    John Hendrix @JohnJHendrix

    Dalton gets sacked. It was way too easy.

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    Andy Dalton was taking reps away from Fields last year. 🤦🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a>

    Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell

    Dalton had Callaway wide open in the end zone and he missed him

    Jeff Nowak @Jeff_Nowak

    Saints just tried a Taysom Hill reverse handoff to Dwayne Washington and I find myself wondering why are they overcomplicating their own offense?

    Ralph Malbrough @SaintsForecast

    Baltimore is just punching Saints offense in the head

    Mojo Markets @mojo

    Jameis Winston and Dennis Allen looking at Andy Dalton <a href="https://t.co/hpxMB2Vmj7">pic.twitter.com/hpxMB2Vmj7</a>

    Just Another Bengals Fan (5-4) @JustaBengalsFan

    NFL teams continuing to start Andy Dalton on primetime <a href="https://t.co/pqDnaLLWNY">pic.twitter.com/pqDnaLLWNY</a>

    lex @alexarumberg

    ANDY DALTON I JUST NEED YOU TO THROW A CATCHABLE TD PASS TO CHRIS OLAVE, i BEG.

    Ace Boogie @NewStripeCity

    Dalton still finding ways to let Bengals fans down

    So Sayeth Black Lord: @jmood88

    Andy Dalton being handed the starting job after his meltdown in Arizona makes absolutely no sense

    dj macten @DJ_MacTen214

    This game is over, the Saints offense ain’t coming back from 14-0 🤣

    ⚜️BEARDED SC0RP!0⚜️ @PluckDaGreat

    Saints offense pathetic just pathetic

    Jason Woodley @JasonWoodley33

    The Saints offense looks terrible. At least Jameis Winston would take some shots down field. Yeah, some may go to the other team but, Andy Dalton is trash. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saints</a>

    Through nine games, the Saints have yet to find their identity on offense. It would seem that feeding Kamara would be the best course for success, but it's hard for him to get going when the Dalton-led passing attack is completely ineffective.

    New Orleans will have to get its act together when the team visits the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) in Week 10 on Sunday.

