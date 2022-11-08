Andy Dalton, Saints Offense Called Out by NFL Twitter for Struggles in Loss to Ravens

AP Photo/Butch Dill

After last week's 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints believed they found a formula for success that would carry them through the remainder of the season. However, their performance on Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens proved otherwise.

The Saints offense had a dreadful showing in a 27-13 loss at the Superdome as they dropped to 3-6. New Orleans quarterback Andy Dalton did nothing to lead the team to success, throwing for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His touchdown pass came late in the game when the Ravens already had victory in hand.

In last week's game, the Saints rode Alvin Kamara's three touchdowns to victory. This week, Kamara was barely a factor in the team's game plan, as the five-time Pro Bowler totaled 12 touches and 62 yards from scrimmage.

Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from the Saints on Monday night, and they let the team hear all about it:

Through nine games, the Saints have yet to find their identity on offense. It would seem that feeding Kamara would be the best course for success, but it's hard for him to get going when the Dalton-led passing attack is completely ineffective.

New Orleans will have to get its act together when the team visits the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) in Week 10 on Sunday.