    Justin Houston, Ravens Defense Hyped by NFL Twitter in MNF Win Over Saints

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens linebackers Patrick Queen, left, and Justin Houston celebrate after a sack in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    AP Photo/Butch Dill

    Lamar Jackson generates most of the headlines for the Baltimore Ravens, but the defense could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and an early playoff exit.

    The unit spearheaded Monday's 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints as the AFC North leaders improved to 6-3 with their third straight win. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tight end Mark Andrews and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were among those sidelined for the visitors, but Justin Houston and Co. made sure that didn't change the outcome.

    Houston in particular overwhelmed the Saints offensive line with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hits and one pass defended.

    The Baltimore defense, which now has Roquan Smith in the middle after a trade with the Chicago Bears, sacked Andy Dalton four times and didn't allow a touchdown until the final five minutes, when the game was well in hand.

    The unit drew plenty of praise from social media in the process:

    Ryan Mink @ryanmink

    Ravens defense ain't playing around tonight. Justin Houston gets his seventh sack of the season, thanks in part to Patrick Queen blowing up the Saints O-line like a missile.

    #AskFFT @daverichard

    This Ravens defense is gonna be a problem in the playoffs.

    Alex Glaze @Alex_Glaze

    … is the ravens defense back?

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Ravens run defense in terms of total yards is top 5 in the league. They're showing that right now.

    Ariel Epstein @ArielEpstein

    This is starting to look like the Ravens defense I fell in love with 22 years ago 😍

    Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34

    Roquan Smith has already had a high-level impact for the Ravens' defense

    DraftKings Sportsbook @DKSportsbook

    *Andy Dalton drops back to pass*<br><br>Ravens defense: <a href="https://t.co/AnXXSSCLOw">pic.twitter.com/AnXXSSCLOw</a>

    Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever

    Justin Houston. Dude is absurd.

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    Is this what a (mostly) healthy Ravens defense looks like? Because it is scccaaaaarrrrryyyy.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Players in last 5 seasons w/ 2.5+ sacks, 1+ INTs in a game:<br>Justin Houston tonight vs Saints (2.5 and 1)<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Nick Bosa 10/27/19 vs Panthers (3 and 1)

    Ebony Bird @Ebony_Bird

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravens?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravens</a> pass rush firing in all cylinders to start this game.<br><br>This time it’s the ageless wonder Justin Houston. Defense is flying.

    Baltimore figured to need a brilliant performance from Jackson given all its injuries, and he treated it to just that at times in the first half with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely and a few impressive runs.

    The attention he drew also helped open running lanes for Kenyan Drake, who scored two touchdowns and finished with 93 yards on 24 carries.

    But the defense was the story as it confounded the Saints—who started the game with four straight punts, including three three-and-outs—when the outcome was still hanging in the balance.

    If it continues to play at that level with Jackson leading the offense, the Ravens figure to be a favorite in the AFC.

