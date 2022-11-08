Justin Houston, Ravens Defense Hyped by NFL Twitter in MNF Win Over Saints

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Lamar Jackson generates most of the headlines for the Baltimore Ravens, but the defense could be the difference between a Super Bowl run and an early playoff exit.

The unit spearheaded Monday's 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints as the AFC North leaders improved to 6-3 with their third straight win. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, tight end Mark Andrews and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were among those sidelined for the visitors, but Justin Houston and Co. made sure that didn't change the outcome.

Houston in particular overwhelmed the Saints offensive line with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hits and one pass defended.

The Baltimore defense, which now has Roquan Smith in the middle after a trade with the Chicago Bears, sacked Andy Dalton four times and didn't allow a touchdown until the final five minutes, when the game was well in hand.

The unit drew plenty of praise from social media in the process:

Baltimore figured to need a brilliant performance from Jackson given all its injuries, and he treated it to just that at times in the first half with a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely and a few impressive runs.

The attention he drew also helped open running lanes for Kenyan Drake, who scored two touchdowns and finished with 93 yards on 24 carries.

But the defense was the story as it confounded the Saints—who started the game with four straight punts, including three three-and-outs—when the outcome was still hanging in the balance.

If it continues to play at that level with Jackson leading the offense, the Ravens figure to be a favorite in the AFC.