    Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 8, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 7: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 7, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Welcome back, Joel Embiid.

    The free-throw line missed you.

    Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.

    James Harden was sidelined with a foot injury for the second straight game, but Embiid led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while using his ability to draw fouls to overwhelm Phoenix's frontcourt.

    Social media had plenty to say about the five-time All-Star's showing:

    Mark Schindler @MG_Schindler

    Feel like this is pretty easily the best Joel Embiid has looked physically this season

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Joel Embiid is locked in defensively tonight. He's been awesome.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    big fella's up to 18 points! 📈 <a href="https://t.co/V8XtXgCxcx">pic.twitter.com/V8XtXgCxcx</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Joel Embiid going 16-of-16 on free throws after 3 quarters <a href="https://t.co/98ZK82CNA6">pic.twitter.com/98ZK82CNA6</a>

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Sixers lead Suns 33-20 at the end of the first quarter<br><br>By far the best effort this season by Joel Embiid and the Sixers which are certainly correlated

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    Probably the Sixers' best quarter of the season. Joel Embiid has been aggressive getting downhill tonight, not settling for midrange jumpers. Already 6 of 6 from the line.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    the feed from Embiid! <a href="https://t.co/OaIrSw4ru3">pic.twitter.com/OaIrSw4ru3</a>

    Jackson Frank @jackfrank_jjf

    Pretty clear that Joel Embiid was protesting the Sixers season starting before the Phillies season had ended

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense!

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth.

    The game marked an opportunity for the 76ers to regain their form as presumed contenders against one of the top teams in the league, and they came out on fire. The home team built a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and Embiid got to the free-throw line even though his shot was off (8-of-21 overall).

    He also impressed on the defensive end, even locking up Devin Booker on one possession. Tobias Harris and Georges Niang scored 21 points apiece.

    Booker played well on his way to 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists with more responsibility after Chris Paul was ruled out for the second half with right heel soreness. Booker did have a game-high six turnovers in 43 minutes.

    Philadelphia will look to keep things rolling Thursday in a road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

