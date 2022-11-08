Joel Embiid Drops 33, Praised for 'Best' Performance of Season in 76ers' Win vs. Suns

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome back, Joel Embiid.

The free-throw line missed you.

Embiid shot 16-of-16 from the charity stripe and led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Philadelphia snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 5-6 as the big man returned after missing the previous three contests with a non-COVID-19 illness.

James Harden was sidelined with a foot injury for the second straight game, but Embiid led the way with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while using his ability to draw fouls to overwhelm Phoenix's frontcourt.

Social media had plenty to say about the five-time All-Star's showing:

The game marked an opportunity for the 76ers to regain their form as presumed contenders against one of the top teams in the league, and they came out on fire. The home team built a 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter, and Embiid got to the free-throw line even though his shot was off (8-of-21 overall).

He also impressed on the defensive end, even locking up Devin Booker on one possession. Tobias Harris and Georges Niang scored 21 points apiece.

Booker played well on his way to 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists with more responsibility after Chris Paul was ruled out for the second half with right heel soreness. Booker did have a game-high six turnovers in 43 minutes.

Philadelphia will look to keep things rolling Thursday in a road game against the Atlanta Hawks.