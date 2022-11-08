Jeff Saturday 'Fully Experienced Enough' to Be Colts' Interim HC, Jim Irsay Says

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Many are questioning the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire former center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach to replace Frank Reich. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay is standing by his decision.

Irsay told reporters during a press conference on Monday that Saturday "is fully experienced enough" and "is fully capable" despite the fact that he's only coached football at the high school level. He went on to add that he's "glad" Saturday doesn't have any NFL experience and said the job opening wasn't offered to anyone else.

Irsay was also asked why he chose Saturday as interim head coach over the rest of the members of the team's coaching staff and replied, "Because he's a better fit. He's the best man for the job. There's no question about it in my mind, and I've been around it a long time."

He reportedly compared it to when then-offensive coordinator Bruce Arians was named interim head coach after Chuck Pagano's leukemia diagnosis in 2012.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Irsay also invoked the names of Don Shula and Tony Dungy when speaking about Saturday and said he hopes he remains head coach for more than the eight games remaining in the 2022 season.

Saturday played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts and made five of his six Pro Bowls with the team. The four-time All-Pro helped lead Indianapolis to victory in Super Bowl XLI and was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor after he retired. He reportedly had been serving as a consultant for the Colts this season.

For his part, Saturday reportedly acknowledged that he was "shocked" to be offered the interim head coaching position despite not having college or NFL coaching experience. He considers this role an audition for "not only for this [team] but for 31 others."

Saturday will be interviewing the coaches remaining on staff to determine who will call plays in his coaching debut on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.