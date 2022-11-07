Packers' Matt LaFleur Won't Make Changes to Coaching Staff Amid 5-Game Losing Streak

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn't ready to hit the panic button just yet.

When asked Monday if there were any changes coming to his coaching staff, LaFleur told reporters, "No," and added that the entire staff, including himself, needs to do a better job.

The Packers are coming off a disappointing 15-9 loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday that dropped them to 3-6 this season. Green Bay, which finished with the best record in the NFC a season ago, was defeated by a one-win team that entered the game allowing a league-high 32.1 points per game.

It was particularly jarring to see Packers star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers struggle so much against a team he usually dominates, as he finished 23-of-43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. All three of his picks were thrown deep in Lions territory, with two of them coming in the red zone.

To make matters worse, Green Bay suffered some notable injuries during the loss. Receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (concussion protocol) were forced to exit the game early, as was star running back Aaron Jones (ankle). The offense was already without veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

The team's biggest loss came on the defensive side of the ball, as linebacker Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the season. Gary leads the Packers with six sacks and seven tackles for loss.

Things won't get much easier for the Packers in Week 10, as they will host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) next Sunday.