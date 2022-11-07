NFL Exec: Chiefs Rest Patrick Mahomes' Arm Like MLB Pitcher Due to Lack of Run Game

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Patrick Mahomes might look superhuman at times, but the Kansas City Chiefs are well aware their starting quarterback shouldn't be pushed beyond his physical limits.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke to an NFC team executive who said Kansas City needs to manage Mahomes' workload because of his lack of support across the offense.

"Mahomes doesn't have a hint of a running game, and they have to rest his arm like he's an MLB pitcher—damn near 70 throws and he's out there running around and it doesn't even look stressful," the executive said.

