    Pelicans' Zion Williamson Says He Can Shoot 3s but 'If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2022

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Zion Williamson is averaging a solid 22.7 points per game this season, all after missing the 2021-22 campaign, but he's doing it entirely at the basket.

    According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Williamson hasn't attempted a shot further than eight feet from the rim. But for now, the young superstar is hesitant to mess with a good thing.

    "It's a mental thing for me," Williamson told O'Connor about his reluctance to shoot from the perimeter. "I can shoot the faders; I can shoot the middies; I can shoot the threes. But in the game, I'm such a perfectionist. I'm so locked in that mindset that the best shot is the closest shot to the basket. I feel like when I get to the basket at will, if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

    It isn't "broke," but it isn't ideal, either. The Pelicans are 5-4, and Williamson extending his range would make him even harder to defend. He's proved he can do it in the past, shooting 42.9 percent from three as a rookie, though that nosedived to 29.4 percent in his sophomore campaign.

    This isn't a Ben Simmons situation for New Orleans—Williamson still aggressively attacks the basket, attempting 18 shots per game—but it will be a limitation to his game if he doesn't push past his current mental block.

    "[Assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and player development coach Corey Brewer] help me break that mental block," he told O'Connor about working with the pair on his shooting during practices. "It's just a matter of shooting it and being OK with it if I miss it."

