NBA Exec: Lakers Should Wait on Kevin Durant Trade Request amid LA, BK's Struggles

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The Los Angeles Lakers could end up being a landing spot for Kevin Durant amid the slow start to the season for both teams.

One NBA executive discussed the situation with Sam Amick of The Athletic:

"I'm assuming there's some sort of agreement with Kevin. Like, 'Look, if you want to move, we'll move you. And we're not going to move you to New Orleans and we're not going to move you to Sacramento and we’re not going to move you to Indiana.' So if the best Brooklyn can do is the Lakers, then if I was the Lakers, that's what I'd be waiting on."

Durant requested a trade in the offseason before the Nets announced in August they would "move forward with our partnership."

The superstar could renew his trade request after the team's 4-6 start, especially with friend and teammate Kyrie Irving suspended for sharing an antisemitic video and failing to disavow antisemitism.

Durant previously said his trade request was due to the "uncertainty" surrounding the organization after initially planning to play with Irving and James Harden. Harden is no longer with the team and there are even more unknowns with Irving suspended and head coach Steve Nash fired.

Another executive told Amick that Durant could renew his trade request if Irving does not return.

"I just can't imagine KD wanting to be there, not because of his relationship with Kyrie but because the level of talent that’s going to be on that roster at this point in his career (will be subpar)," the executive said.

Things aren't any better in Los Angeles with the Lakers just 2-7 to start the year after missing the playoffs completely in 2021-22. It could still give Durant a fresh start with three years remaining on his contract.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer reported on his podcast the Lakers could make Anthony Davis available, while Russell Westbrook has been on the trade block since the end of last season.

It could help pair Durant and LeBron James in L.A., creating a duo of two of the best players of their generation.