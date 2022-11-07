NBA GM Believes Kyrie Irving 'Might Not Play in the NBA Again' After Nets Suspension

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

Kyrie Irving may not have a future in the NBA.

"I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again," one general manager told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Other executives polled by Amick were more confident Irving would get another chance, but only one of the five front-office heads and six other executives showed interest in adding the guard to their own team.

"He will not be on (our team), but someone will (want him)," an executive said. "They always do for his talent."

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his promotion of an antisemitic film and his subsequent failure to disavow antisemitism afterward.

The Nets also listed six actions Irving must complete before he is reinstated:

Irving has since apologized in a post on Instagram, but his future with the team remains in doubt.

Meanwhile, there was already a low opinion of the 30-year-old around the league this past offseason. Irving admitted at media day there weren't many options available for him when he considered declining his player option and becoming a free agent:

Irving played just 29 regular-season games last season after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in June that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only known team pursuing the seven-time All-Star.

With Irving in the final year of his current contract, there could be limited opportunities for him if the Nets decide to move on after the latest incident.