WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 7

The Usos came out with Solo Sikoa by their side to kick off Raw, but the crowd was chanting for Sami Zayn as soon as their music ended. They bragged about their win at Crown Jewel before The New Day came out to confront them.

They talked about their upcoming tag title match on Friday and how The New Day plans to keep their record for the longest title reign by winning the belts back. Their exchange was good, but it may have lasted longer than it needed to. Riddle eventually joined them to make some jokes about being a stoner before a six-man tag match was made.

Riddle, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston controlled the pace for the first couple of minutes with quick tags and double-team moves. The Bloodline took control as the show went to a break, so Riddle was on defense when we returned.

Sikoa was the difference-maker for his team. Every time it seemed like the babyfaces would take over again, the enforcer of The Bloodline would assert his dominance.

Between the promo and the match, WWE gave them the first 40 minutes of the show. All six men put in a great effort, but in the end, Sikoa scored the pin on Riddle. The New Day and Usos is one of those combinations that will never let us down.

Winners: The Bloodline

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations