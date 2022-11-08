WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 7

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 7November 8, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on November 7.
Crown Jewel featured some exciting action and a few standout performances, but the only major title change saw Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai regain the Women's Tag Team Championships from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
We also saw Logan Paul put on his best performance yet against Roman Reigns, Bayley and Bianca Belair took each other to the limit, Brock Lesnar scored a lucky win over Bobby Lashley, and Bray Wyatt gave another promo that was as cryptic as it was long.
The men and women of WWE are back in the United States after their trip to Saudi Arabia, so now the buildup begins for Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26.
Let's take a look at this week's Raw to see the fallout from Crown Jewel and the beginning of the buildup for the next big show.
The New Day and Riddle vs. Usos and Solo Sikoa
- The Usos and New Day is one of the best tag team feuds in WWE history. No matter how many times WWE goes back to it, it's still fun.
- This promo exchange was not a shoot, but a lot of people will label it that way because so many things they said are true. The New Day had to go through a lot before the group found success. Same with The Usos.
- Stoner jokes work under the right circumstances and with the right people telling them. Riddle is hit or miss.
- Riddle could barely get Jey up for a suplex at one point, but the way he popped his hips allowed him to hit the move in the end. It was actually an impressive show of power because it looked like he had no leverage when he began the move.
The Usos came out with Solo Sikoa by their side to kick off Raw, but the crowd was chanting for Sami Zayn as soon as their music ended. They bragged about their win at Crown Jewel before The New Day came out to confront them.
They talked about their upcoming tag title match on Friday and how The New Day plans to keep their record for the longest title reign by winning the belts back. Their exchange was good, but it may have lasted longer than it needed to. Riddle eventually joined them to make some jokes about being a stoner before a six-man tag match was made.
Riddle, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston controlled the pace for the first couple of minutes with quick tags and double-team moves. The Bloodline took control as the show went to a break, so Riddle was on defense when we returned.
Sikoa was the difference-maker for his team. Every time it seemed like the babyfaces would take over again, the enforcer of The Bloodline would assert his dominance.
Between the promo and the match, WWE gave them the first 40 minutes of the show. All six men put in a great effort, but in the end, Sikoa scored the pin on Riddle. The New Day and Usos is one of those combinations that will never let us down.
Winners: The Bloodline
Grade: B
Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin
- While he has started incorporating color into his gear again, he is still using the black and gold color scheme from The Hurt Business.
- The way Corbin caught Alexander to hit his finisher was awesome. It's one of the few ways he can hit it without the usual setup.
JBL was out once again to introduce Baron Corbin before his match against Cedric Alexander.
The former Constable took control almost immediately by using his significant power advantage to push Alexander around.
While Alexander did manage to get in some offense, Corbin caught him with The End of Days as a counter to pick up the win.
This match was quick and made Corbin look decent, but if they had a few more minutes, it could have been much better.
Winner: Baron Corbin
Grade: C
Mia Yim Joins The OC
- It's like Rollins told the hair stylist "Can you make it look like I dyed my hair six months ago so the roots are showing?"
- Having Yim back is awesome. She is a unique talent who can add more depth to the women's division.
Seth Rollins came out to the ring with a huge smile on his face. Judgment Day showed up and Finn Balor said he still held a grudge over what happened a few years ago when Rollins injured him during the first-ever universal title bout, so he wanted a shot at the United States Championship
Before The Visionary could accept, The OC arrived. Rollins backed his way out of the ring and allowed the rival factions to have a standoff. Styles said that their feud is not over, but The OC finally found someone to handle their Rhea Ripley problem. Mia Yim attacked The Nightmare at ringside while a brawl broke out at ringside.
The OC ended up standing tall at the end of the segment. This was a decent way to keep the feud going and bring Yim into the fold, but the way the crowd reacted was slightly disappointing.
Yim had a good run in NXT and had a lot of fans, so it was surprising that she did not get a bigger pop. It's possible a lot of fans did not realize who it was though. She was wearing a hoodie at first and it's not like she got the full titantron and entrance to let people know who it was.
Grade: C+
Elias vs. Otis
- It's shocking that WWE doesn't have Elias smash more guitars over people's heads and backs.
- It's wild to think that WWE pushed Otis as a Money in the Bank winner and then abandoned those plans. He had great potential as a singles star, especially with Mandy Rose by his side. It would be nice if he got another shot at solo success.
- The jumping knee Elias hit and the way Otis sold it was perfect.
After scoring a win over Chad Gable two weeks ago, Elias had a chance to take on his partner this week when he battled Otis.
The Dozer shoved Elias to the corner after their initial lockup, and then he knocked the crooner down with a shoulder block. Elias tried to lift the big man for a body slam, but he didn't even get him an inch off the mat.
His second attempt saw him get Otis up, but he was too much to hold. Elias fell back and almost took the pin as a result.
Gable helped with a minor distraction and cleared the way for Otis to hit a World's Strongest Slam for the pin. This was actually kind of a surprising loss for Elias. WWE clearly wants to push him and often uses Alpha Academy to put other people over, so most people probably would have predicted Elias to win.
The match was fine. They didn't do anything special, but they didn't make any mistakes either. It was what it needed to be.
Winner: Otis
Grade: C
Austin Theory vs. Shelton Benjamin
- Candice LeRae might be the one who joins Belair, Bliss and Asuka since she has history with Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.
- It's hard not to miss Benjamin's old entrance music. His newer theme is very generic.
- Benjamin's step-up knee in the corner was great.
- It's so easy to forget that Benjamin is 47 years old because he moves as well as guys half his age.
We got a segment with Damage CTRL, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to set up the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. It looks like Cross will be aligned with Damage CTRL, so the babyfaces will have to find a fourth.
Austin Theory was out next for a match against Shelton Benjamin that was booked after they had a confrontation backstage earlier in the day.
The Gold Standard was looking to teach the 25-year-old a lesson about respect, so he dominated the first minute by using his technical expertise to stay a step ahead. Theory tripped him into the middle turnbuckle to take control, but that doesn't mean Benjamin went down without a fight.
Theory was able to get the win by raking his opponent's eyes before hitting A-Town Down for the win. This was a short but solid match that showed off the skills of both men. It was also a great reminder of how good Benjamin is at working with anybody. If WWE is not going to give him a real push, using him to put other people over will still get him on TV.
Winner: Austin Theory
Grade: C+
The Miz vs. Johnny Gargano
- It's probably a good thing that WWE never tried to make The Miz's dad a character on Raw more often. There is enough of him on Miz and Mrs.
- Gargano is underrated as a comedic personality. He was great when he was with The Way in NXT, and he is bringing a lot of that energy to the main roster now.
- Something The Miz doesn't get enough credit for is being a safe worker. He always does his best to make sure his opponents land safely.
- Gargano is great at a lot of things, but hiding the thigh slap when he hits a superkick is not one of them.
- The Miz countering the slingshot spear with a running knee was a great spot. It didn't fully connect, but it was quick, so it was hard to tell.
The Miz gave a promo claiming Johnny Gargano lied last week during his big tell-all interview last week. He was furious that his own father believes Gargano over him.
Johnny Wrestling came out and admitted that he did something deceitful, but not what The Miz thinks. He says a Hollywood producer The Miz had dinner with recently was actually a private investigator with a hidden camera. He played the footage for everyone to see.
The footage showed The Miz admitting that everything Gargano said in his video last week was true. After a commercial break, the two finally had their big showdown in the ring.
The match started with Gargano dodging several strikes before hitting a few of his own to send The A-Lister out of the ring to recover.
A lot of what we saw was Gargano trying to prove he is the better wrestler, and most of the time, he succeeded. He had The Miz on the ropes both literally and figuratively before one big kick stopped the former NXT champion in his tracks.
As the match progressed, it became more competitive. What started as a lighthearted exchange of counters turned into a personal battle between two men who have grown to hate each other.
The former world champion ended up using a tool he found under the ring as a weapon while the referee was distracted, so he was able to pick up the win. This was a fun performance from both men and while the finish was a little screwy, it protected Gargano and allows them to continue this feud.
Dexter Lumis attacked The Miz with a chair while he was celebrating and then ran away from security through the crowd.
Winner: The Miz
Grade: B
