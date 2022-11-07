Lakers Rumors: 'Some Buzz' Anthony Davis Trade Is 'Plan B' to Russell Westbrook Deal

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly open to trading Anthony Davis as they look to save their sinking season.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on The Bill Simmons Podcast (1:09:00 mark) that there has been "buzz" behind the scenes about blowing things up with a Davis deal rather than going through with trading Russell Westbrook:

"There's some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available. That that's a plan B. Because the Westbrook trade—or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you'd want to give up future assets—maybe that doesn't even make sense because what are you getting if you're the Lakers?

"You've got Davis here, who I don't think has looked the same for a couple years—certainly not close to Bubble Davis. That's the last time we saw vintage, 2018 Pelicans-level Davis. ... I don't know what the endgame is with this Lakers team, but I know the Pelicans have their pick. And I don't think, whatever they have, I don't think it's really fixable in a way to make them a playoff team."

