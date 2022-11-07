3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Loss vs. Lions

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Loss vs. LionsNovember 7, 2022
The Green Bay Packers were already among the biggest disappointments of the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 9. However, they reached a new low during Sunday's loss to the rival Detroit Lions.
It wasn't the fact that Green Bay lost. The 3-6 Packers have done plenty of losing in 2022. It was the fact that the offense couldn't find life against a Lions defense that ranks dead-last in both yards and points allowed.
The Packers offense is broken, and the defense isn't good enough to carry this team deep into the postseason. Green Bay may still be able to turn things around and earn a wild-card berth, but no opponent will be intimidated by the Packers in the postseason.
Considering that this is still an Aaron Rodgers-led team, that's quite a statement, but it's true. Sunday's loss was just further proof that Green Bay isn't a title contender in 2022.
Here's what else we learned during the Packers' 15-9 loss to the Lions in Week 9.
The Packers Have Failed Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension in the offseason. He likely did so believing that he'd have one last chance to win a title in Green Bay. It isn't happening this year.
Rodgers has been part of the problem, and he tossed three interceptions against Detroit—including two in the red zone. However, he has been plagued by an underwhelming receiving corps that desperately misses Davante Adams.
The Packers tried, and failed, to get Rodgers some receiving help at the trade deadline.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Packers "made a strong run" at Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Green Bay tried to get Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool, who instead landed with the rival Chicago Bears.
The Packers also watched as the Minnesota Vikings snagged tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions at the deadline.
By failing to make moves at the deadline, Green Bay failed Rodgers, who is showing that despite being the reigning MVP, he can't lift a subpar receiving corps to playoff-caliber heights.
This May Be the Most Costly Loss of the Season
A loss to the inconsistent Lions stings, but this one may hurt the Packers in the long term. Green Bay suffered several key injuries during the game that could impact the rest of the season.
According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, several players were seen leaving the stadium in walking boots or on crutches. They were: wideout Romeo Doubs, running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Eric Stokes and pass-rusher Rashan Gary—all notable contributors.
Linebacker Krys Barnes and wideout Christian Watson were both evaluated for concussions on Sunday.
The Packers have been a bad football team even when healthy, and if any of these injuries linger, it may be impossible for Green Bay to dig itself out of a 3-6 hole. The bye week is still a month away, and the Packers have tough games against the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and the scrappy Bears before then.
Even a 4-0 run would barely lift the Packers above .500 at the bye.
There's a very real chance that Green Bay will enter the bye with very little left to play for, and if that's the case, it may be time to change priorities for the remainder of 2022.
The Packers May Have to Get a Look at Jordan Love to End the Season
If Rodgers and the offense can't find a rhythm against an atrocious Lions defense, then it probably isn't going to happen this season—especially if Doubs and Jones miss time. While it's not yet time to ditch Rodgers as the face of the franchise, Green Bay may have to get a look at backup Jordan Love down the stretch.
If there's nothing to play for in 2022, Green Bay needs to find out what it has in the 2020 first-round pick. There are two big reasons for this.
The first is that Love is in the third year of his rookie contract, and Green Bay must decide whether or not to exercise its fifth-year option in the offseason. Alternatively, the Packers could offer Love an extension, though that would only make sense if they believe he can be the eventual heir to Rodgers.
The other factor at play is the 2023 NFL draft. The 2023 class is expected to have some intriguing quarterbacks, including C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis. Green Bay may have a realistic shot at drafting one of them.
If the season ended today, the Packers would have the ninth overall pick.
Love has started just one NFL game, and he hasn't performed particularly well when given opportunities (2 TDs, 3 INTs, 71.6 rating). If he isn't going to be the quarterback of the future, Green Bay must think long and hard about drafting its next signal-caller in the spring.
Barring a very creative trade, Rodgers isn't going anywhere in the offseason. According to Spotrac, he'll have $99.8 million in dead money remaining on his contract after 2022. However, it's clearly time for the Packers to consider what comes next at quarterback.