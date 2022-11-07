3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 9 Loss vs. Lions

0 of 3

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers were already among the biggest disappointments of the 2022 NFL season heading into Week 9. However, they reached a new low during Sunday's loss to the rival Detroit Lions.



It wasn't the fact that Green Bay lost. The 3-6 Packers have done plenty of losing in 2022. It was the fact that the offense couldn't find life against a Lions defense that ranks dead-last in both yards and points allowed.

The Packers offense is broken, and the defense isn't good enough to carry this team deep into the postseason. Green Bay may still be able to turn things around and earn a wild-card berth, but no opponent will be intimidated by the Packers in the postseason.

Considering that this is still an Aaron Rodgers-led team, that's quite a statement, but it's true. Sunday's loss was just further proof that Green Bay isn't a title contender in 2022.

Here's what else we learned during the Packers' 15-9 loss to the Lions in Week 9.

