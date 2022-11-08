Preview and Predictions for MLB's Loaded Free-Agent Shortstop Market

4 of 6

What Does He Bring to the Table?

Only the most consistent bat that the position has to offer. Bogaerts is a .292 career hitter and the only shortstop to post at least a 128 OPS+ in even three of the last five seasons—and he's done it all five times.

Even though Bogaerts isn't much of a base stealer, only Andrus has more career baserunning runs among shortstops. That speaks to the Aruba native's instincts for avoiding outs and making things happen.

The knock on Bogaerts, a two-time World Series champion, has typically been his defense. But less so now. He's fresh off being named a Gold Glove finalist for the second time, and not undeservedly on account of his metrics.

What's His Price Tag?

Bogaerts opted out of three years and $60 million to become a free agent. In all likelihood, he has his sights set on a long-term deal with a total guarantee that begins with a two.

It would be surprising if he had to settle for less than $200 million, but how far above that mark he'll go will depend on the length of the deal. As next year will be his age-30 season, an eight-year deal is probably the best he can hope for.

Which Teams Need Him?

The Red Sox obviously have a Bogaerts-size hole at shortstop, and they figure to face stiff competition in their pursuit to bring him back.

The Giants (per Bob Nightengale of USA Today) and Phillies (per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe) have been connected to Bogaerts, who would provide a huge offensive upgrade for either team. As previously noted, the Dodgers, Twins and Atlanta also have holes to fill.

The Angels are likewise worth keeping an eye on. Whether owner Arte Moreno wants to spend while he's looking to sell the team is a good question, but the 68 wRC+ that the Angels got from their shortstops in 2022 marked a cry for offensive help.

Which Team Gets Him?

We'll go with the Red Sox.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told reporters in early October that retaining Bogaerts will be the team's top offseason priority. The club's recent spending habits raise some doubt in this regard, yet its payroll is nearly $100 million lighter than it was at the end of the season.