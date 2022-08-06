Cubs' Andrelton Simmons DFA'd After Shoulder Injury Recovery

Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs designated veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons for assignment Saturday after he was taken off the injured list, per Tony Andracki of the Marquee Sports Network.

Simmons had been on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder strain.

Simmons, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cubs ahead of the 2022 season, struggled in Chicago during his brief stint with the team, hitting just .173 with seven RBI, eight runs and a .431 OPS in 34 games.

With Nico Hoerner taking over at shortstop this season, the 32-year-old Simmons—a four-time Gold Glove award winner at the position—was serving as a second baseman as much as a shortstop when he saw the field.

Add in a number of flexible infielders on the roster, including Patrick Wisdom, Christopher Morel and Zach McKinstry, and the Cubs had a logjam.

Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Saturday:



"There's no room for him, to be honest. Look, he's nothing but a pro, but this year hasn't gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder. He's never had a shoulder issue in his career and just dealing with that and trying to come back. Phenomenal person, great professional. I'm going to miss him personally."

In his prime, Simmons was a wizard at shortstop who wasn't a top offensive option but also wasn't a slouch (he's slashed .263 /.312 /.366 for his career).

For teams needing an upgrade in the form of a platoon infielder, Simmons could be an intriguing option.

