X

    Derrick Henry Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Twitter in Titans' Loss to Chiefs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2022

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball ;past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    The Tennessee Titans were missing their starting quarterback, on the road in front of a raucous crowd and facing Patrick Mahomes, which was a recipe for a blowout.

    Instead, they almost used quite the formula to stun the Kansas City Chiefs until Mahomes did his best Superman impression to lead the AFC West leaders to a 20-17 victory Sunday. Tennessee put up a valiant effort but saw its five-game winning streak end as it fell to 5-3 on the season.

    The driving force of that valiant effort was running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. It was much-needed, considering Ryan Tannehill was sidelined with an ankle injury for the second game in a row, and rookie replacement Malik Willis completed five passes overall, with zero going to wide receivers.

    Henry's 219-yard and two-touchdown showing was enough in the last game against the Houston Texans when Willis threw for just 55 yards, but Mahomes was on the other side in this one and ran for a late touchdown and two-pointer to tie it before directing a field-goal drive in overtime.

    Still, Twitter gave Henry his flowers for an incredible game, even if some were wondering why he didn't have more chances:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Derrick Henry walks right in for his second TD 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/NQlhkSPmNF">pic.twitter.com/NQlhkSPmNF</a>

    Derrick Henry Draws Rave Reviews from NFL Twitter in Titans' Loss to Chiefs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Derrick Henry gets the TD from the wildcat 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/xbLHO0CrKO">pic.twitter.com/xbLHO0CrKO</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Derrick freakin' Henry 👑<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsKC</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX">https://t.co/ExOeMHivBX</a> <a href="https://t.co/kOAFlRfpUd">pic.twitter.com/kOAFlRfpUd</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    POV: Derrick Henry just happened <a href="https://t.co/zuHmolHaBE">pic.twitter.com/zuHmolHaBE</a>

    Robby Kalland @RKalland

    the chiefs have like 9 guys in the box and derrick henry does not care

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Derrick Henry rn <a href="https://t.co/HVLkQE2ZVW">pic.twitter.com/HVLkQE2ZVW</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Derrick Henry broke Earl Campbell's Oilers/Titans franchise record with the 74th rushing touchdown of his career.<br><br>Campbell played 91 games with the Oilers. Henry broke his record in 94 games with the Titans.<br><br>It's Henry's 20th career game with multiple rushing touchdowns. <a href="https://t.co/vqjFtZr7Yk">pic.twitter.com/vqjFtZr7Yk</a>

    Mike Herndon @MikeHerndonNFL

    Derrick Henry is just a monster. An absolute monster.

    Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL

    Derrick Henry had a 400 touch college season, a 400 touch NFL season, and a Jones fracture at age 27.<br><br>He's two months away from turning 29 and he might lead the NFL in rushing.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Derrick Henry has passed Barkley and Chubb (bye weeks) to take over the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> rushing lead tonight.

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    Derrick Henry is now the 5th RB since 1950 to have 17 or more games with 100+ rush yards and 2+ rush TD in their first 7 seasons.<br><br>Henry joins HOF LaDainian Tomlinson, HOF Jim Brown, HOF Emmitt Smith and 2005 MVP Shaun Alexander.<a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ProFootballHOF</a>

    Brandon Kiley @BKSportsTalk

    Not sure how you take the ball out of Derrick Henry’s hands on that drive if you’re Tennessee.

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    Offensive plays in regulation: Chiefs 79, Titans 44. That partly explains just 16 carries for Derrick Henry (though he should still be in the 20s by now).

    Jared Stillman @JaredStillman

    Do not take Derrick Henry off the field. He’s the only player the Titans have and they have to respect him when he’s on it even if he isn’t getting the ball.

    Joe Rexrode @joerexrode

    I've got a wild idea for the Titans in overtime: Try some handoffs to Derrick Henry.

    It seemed like Kansas City was going to cruise to the straightforward win when it jumped ahead 9-0 with a Mecole Hardman touchdown in the second quarter. That's when the Henry show started with two touchdown runs and a 56-yarder in the second quarter as he showed off his speed, ability to run out of the wildcat and bruising physicality by the goal line.

    Willis also used his legs multiple times as the Titans controlled the clock, kept Mahomes on the sidelines and put the four-time Pro Bowler under constant pressure.

    It was the perfect gameplan to win on the road with an injured quarterback against a powerhouse like Kansas City, but Mahomes went full magician during a 93-yard drive with a long scramble to convert 3rd-and-17 before he used his legs for the touchdown and the two-point conversion to force overtime.

    Fortunately for Henry and the Titans, they won't have to worry about Mahomes in the next game against the Denver Broncos.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.