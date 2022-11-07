Bruins Part Ways With Mitchell Miller, Apologize to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers' Family

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely announced Sunday that they have parted ways with recently signed hockey prospect Mitchell Miller, who admitted to an Ohio juvenile court that he repeatedly bullied and harassed a Black classmate with developmental disabilities when he was 14 years old.

Neely wrote in part:

"Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins. We hope that he continues to work with professionals and programs to further his education and personal growth."

Neely also publicly apologized to that classmate, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, and his family.

"To Isaiah and his family, my deepest apologies if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard," Neely stated. "We apologize for the deep hurt and impact we have caused."

The Arizona Coyotes initially selected the 20-year-old Miller with the No. 111 pick in the 2020 NHL draft but rescinded the draft rights after news of the bullying broke via a report from Craig Harris and José M. Romero of the Arizona Republic.

The Oct. 2020 report stated the following:

"Four years ago, Miller admitted in an Ohio juvenile court to bullying Meyer-Crothers, who was tricked into licking a candy push pop that Miller and another boy had wiped in a bathroom urinal. Meyer-Crothers had to be tested for hepatitis, HIV and STDs, but the tests came back negative, according to a police report.

"Meyer-Crothers, also 18 and who now lives in Detroit, said Miller had taunted him for years, constantly calling him 'brownie' and the 'N-word,' while repeatedly hitting him while growing up in the Toledo suburb. Other students at their junior high confirmed to police that Miller repeatedly used the 'N-word' in referring to Meyer-Crothers."

"It hurt my heart to be honest," Meyer-Crothers said when asked about the Coyotes drafting Miller.

"It's stupid that they (the Coyotes) didn't go back and look what happened in the past, but I can't do anything about it."

Miller didn't end up with the Coyotes, but two years later, the Bruins signed him to a three-year, $2,850,000 entry-level contract.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters that the Bruins didn't approach him before signing Miller and that the league had to conduct a full investigation into the bullying allegations if he was ever promoted from the minor leagues.

Joni Meyer-Crothers, Isaiah's mother, spoke with NBC10 Boston after the Bruins signed him.

"As far as I'm concerned, he's a monster," she said.

"He told our son that his Black mom and dad didn't love him, that's why he had white parents. On a daily basis, was called the N-word. [Miller] would ask Isaiah to sit with him on the bus, and as soon as Isaiah would sit with him, him and his friends would just punch Isaiah in the head nonstop, and all he wanted was friends. So he was an easy target for Mitchell."

Miller, who was born and raised in Ohio, most recently played for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2021-22.