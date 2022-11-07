'Vintage' Tom Brady Celebrated by NFL Twitter for Buccaneers' GW Drive vs. Rams

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season looked over for 59 minutes and 51 seconds of game time during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

And then Tom Brady reminded everyone why he is the greatest of all time.

The 45-year-old quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown to Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining to propel his Buccaneers to a 16-13 victory over the Rams. The offense looked broken all game and then drove 60 yards on six plays in 35 seconds against a Rams defense that inexplicably played a soft prevent after controlling the rest of the contest.

Social media was quick to give Brady his flowers:

For much of the game, it seemed like Tampa Bay was well on its way to a fourth consecutive loss and a 3-6 record. Brady threw the ball 58 times and still only accounted for 280 yards and one touchdown, but it was that one touchdown that proved to be the difference.

He started the drive with a long pass to Otton, found Scotty Miller twice and threw the winner to the tight end. Miller may have been the only player happier than Brady, as he dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown on the previous Tampa Bay drive.

The Rams went three-and-out on their possession following Miller's drop, which gave Brady one more chance to turn things around. He took full advantage, and the 4-5 Buccaneers are still in the middle of the NFC playoff picture.

Brady also became the first quarterback in NFL history with more than 100,000 passing yards (including the playoffs), although he has accounted for more than one touchdown just one time all season.

That was enough Sunday, and he will look to keep the momentum rolling with an upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks.