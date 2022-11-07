X

    'Vintage' Tom Brady Celebrated by NFL Twitter for Buccaneers' GW Drive vs. Rams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 7, 2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season looked over for 59 minutes and 51 seconds of game time during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

    And then Tom Brady reminded everyone why he is the greatest of all time.

    The 45-year-old quarterback threw the game-winning touchdown to Cade Otton with nine seconds remaining to propel his Buccaneers to a 16-13 victory over the Rams. The offense looked broken all game and then drove 60 yards on six plays in 35 seconds against a Rams defense that inexplicably played a soft prevent after controlling the rest of the contest.

    Social media was quick to give Brady his flowers:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TOM BRADY CLUTCH TOUCHDOWN 🐐<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/gp7WSHu8vn">pic.twitter.com/gp7WSHu8vn</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    Of course that just happened. Tom Brady 🐐🐐🐐

    Doug Farrar ✍ @NFL_DougFarrar

    Brady with Leftwich’s playbook on that last drive <a href="https://t.co/EyfZR1rU8Z">pic.twitter.com/EyfZR1rU8Z</a>

    Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola

    On that drive he was Tom Brady. Finally.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Tom. Bleepin. Brady.

    Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano

    Tom Brady still has a little magic left.

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Brady needed that.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Vintage freaking Brady,..and the 1st TE TD all season for Tampa Bay. Incredible

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    Still can't count out Tom Brady late in the 4th apparently...

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    A difficult year in Tampa. But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady.

    Zach Dean @ZachDeanDBNJ

    TOM BRADY LIVES

    Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

    Tom Brady still has IT.

    For much of the game, it seemed like Tampa Bay was well on its way to a fourth consecutive loss and a 3-6 record. Brady threw the ball 58 times and still only accounted for 280 yards and one touchdown, but it was that one touchdown that proved to be the difference.

    He started the drive with a long pass to Otton, found Scotty Miller twice and threw the winner to the tight end. Miller may have been the only player happier than Brady, as he dropped a potential go-ahead touchdown on the previous Tampa Bay drive.

    The Rams went three-and-out on their possession following Miller's drop, which gave Brady one more chance to turn things around. He took full advantage, and the 4-5 Buccaneers are still in the middle of the NFC playoff picture.

    'Vintage' Tom Brady Celebrated by NFL Twitter for Buccaneers' GW Drive vs. Rams
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Brady also became the first quarterback in NFL history with more than 100,000 passing yards (including the playoffs), although he has accounted for more than one touchdown just one time all season.

    That was enough Sunday, and he will look to keep the momentum rolling with an upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.