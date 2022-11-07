Klay Thompson Expects Warriors to Have 'Fresh Start' After 'Road Trip From Hell'

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Golden State Warriors have gone a shocking 0-6 on the road this season, part of the defending champion's disappointing 3-7 start on the season.

But Klay Thompson—who called the team's recent five-game losing streak the "road trip from hell"—believes the Dubs will turn things around.

"We just need to bring more of a sense of urgency," he told reporters Sunday. "We had a long run last year, but 2022 is over. It's time to kick into high gear and play that championship level of basketball that we're used to. I fully expect us to do that."

"We know how good we are in this building," he added of returning to San Francisco's Chase Center for a two-game stint this week. "So I think we're going to be off to a fresh start."

The Warriors weren't a great road team last season, either, going 22-19 in the regular season away from home and 5-5 in the postseason. Contrast that to home marks of 31-10 in the regular season and 11-1 in the playoffs.

Head coach Steve Kerr attributed the team's early road woes to the natural peaks and valleys of an 82-game season.

"There are times in the NBA season when things can go off the rails a little bit," he told reporters Sunday. "A big part of being a great team, being a solid organization, is just understanding how to work through that."

As Kerr noted, the Dubs had a tough stretch between February and March of last season, going 2-9. That started a series of runs—four straight wins, followed by three straight losses, followed by a 1-4 stint before closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

And then came the postseason run and the team's fourth title in eight years. All's well that ends well.

So the Warriors have proved to be streaky in the past. They are a far better team in San Francisco than they are on the road. In many ways, everything that has happened thus far feels somewhat in character, even if it's a tough pill to swallow to start a season.

It isn't ideal, especially given the drama before the season even began. But winning a title provides a level of confidence that no slump is insurmountable for this group.