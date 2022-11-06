X

    'Electric' Justin Fields Praised for Heroic Effort in Bears' Loss vs. Dolphins

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 6, 2022

    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs for yardage while avoiding a tackle by Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

    The Chicago Bears saw their playoff hopes for the 2022 season take a major blow on Sunday. But the future has never been brighter.

    That may sound paradoxical, but the story from the team's 35-32 loss against the Miami Dolphins (6-3) was the play of young quarterback Justin Fields, who suddenly looks like a downright superstar.

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/justnfields?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justnfields</a> hits <a href="https://twitter.com/ColeKmet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ColeKmet</a> for 6 🎯 <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/mEyL8qovXp">pic.twitter.com/mEyL8qovXp</a>

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    What a throw, what a catch 😮‍💨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/jk85daIkRS">pic.twitter.com/jk85daIkRS</a>

    NFL @NFL

    JUSTIN FIELDS GOES 61 YARDS FOR SIX! 🔥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4">https://t.co/PrdJzxjse4</a> <a href="https://t.co/EaiuoLqHYO">pic.twitter.com/EaiuoLqHYO</a>

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    Great weekend for <a href="https://twitter.com/NDFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDFootball</a> fans<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsCHI</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/7QlBPC3sON">pic.twitter.com/7QlBPC3sON</a>

    FIelds finished Sunday's loss 17-of-28 for 123 yards, three scores and zero turnovers, adding 178 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The 3-6 Bears will be disappointed with the loss, but it's hard not to be excited about the continued development of Fields.

    NFL Twitter was almost giddy with what they saw from him:

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Justin Fields with a 61-yard TD run.<br><br>He is ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Crazy how good Justin Fields looks when you play to his strengths and put pressure on the defense to defend all 11

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    The Justin Fields experiment is no longer an experiment. He’s showing who he is. Now it’s time to build around him.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Chicago has to feel ecstatic about what Fields has done this last month or so.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Bears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bears</a> stopped trying to make Justin Fields “play quarterback”, started letting him “play football” and the results have been SPECTACULAR. Allowing him to use his legs, his arm and his creativity. Justin Fields is having fun again.

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    The improvement in Justin Fields the past month has been eye opening. Feels like the beginning of something. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Really feels like Justin Fields is putting it all together now. It’s fun to watch.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    Honestly, I don't know what he'll be. What I do know, is he's naturally accurate, wildly athletic, very smart, and tough as hell. There are a lot of good things to bet on with him.<br><br>He had a long way to go coming into the NFL. He's making progress. <a href="https://t.co/7jUivMKpwu">https://t.co/7jUivMKpwu</a>

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Justin Fields is that dude. Deal with it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dabears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dabears</a>

    Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky

    Justin Fields: one of the best rushing QBs in league history, accurate as hell on rollouts, deadeye on bombs, a truly rare ability to extend plays and extend drives, superstar in the making.

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    It was always a terrible idea for the Jets to draft Zach Wilson over Justin Fields<br><br>It was always a terrible idea for the 49ers to trade three picks then draft Trey Lance over Justin Fields

    Fields' potential and talent has never been in question. What has been a point of angst for Bears fans, however, is how his coaching staffs have handled the young quarterback, often putting in a system that hasn't utilized his unique skill set.

    That, combined with a questionable supporting cast, contributed to a disappointing rookie season and a similarly tough start to his sophomore campaign.

    But hope abounds in Chicago. The system is transitioning to one that better fits Fields. While the Bears made a pair of trades that signaled a rebuild, moving on from linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn, they also pulled the trigger on adding young wideout Chase Claypool to give Fields another threat on the outside.

    Claypool didn't set the world on fire in his debut, registering two catches for 13 yards and one rush for four yards. An adjustment period is to be expected. But the commitment to building around Fields was the bigger part of the story anyway, because Fields showed everyone what he can do Sunday.

    And it was thrilling, even if it didn't result in a victory. That's OK—the future is going to be full of wins if this version of Fields continues to show up.

