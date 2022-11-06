New York Marathon Results 2022: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi represented Kenya well Sunday, winning the New York City Marathon in the men's and women's races.

In the case of Chebet, he became the first man since 2011 to win the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon in the same year. The 33-year-old crossed the finish line with an unofficial time of 2:08:41.

Lokedi completed her run unofficially in 2:23:23.

Daniel do Nascimento set a blistering pace to open the race. Through 10 km, he was averaging 4:34 per mile and maintained a 4:51 pace at the halfway mark. The Brazilian collapsed and required medical attention after completing 20 miles, though.

Per Reuters, race officials had yet to provide an update on his status.

With Do Nascimento out of the race, Shura Kitata mounted the strongest challenge to Chebet, but he was unable to chase down the Kenyan. He was just under 13 seconds behind when he hit the line.

Lokedi was on her maiden marathon voyage and made the debut one to remember.

The 28-year-old paced herself at the start and preserved her stamina for the latter stages of the grueling contest. With 25 km in the books, she was setting a mile time of 5:34. Her splits over the next five five intervals were all sub-5:30, and her pace (5:20) at the finish matched her best of the race.

Scott Fauble (2:13:35) and Aliphine Tuliamuk (2:26:18) were the top-performing Americans in the men's and women's marathons. Fauble's time was good enough for ninth, with Tuliamuk claiming seventh.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist, competed in the men's marathon but was unable to complete the 26.2-mile course.