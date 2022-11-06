Astros Parade 2022: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

After a dominant run through the postseason, the Houston Astros will celebrate their World Series title with a parade on Monday at 12 p.m. local time.

The parade will travel down Smith Street, starting at Preston Street.

For those who can't attend in person, the parade will be shown on MLB Network.

The Astros closed out the 2022 championship with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, leading to a massive celebration in front of the home crowd:

Framber Valdez was a star on the mound, throwing nine strikeouts in six innings while allowing just one run and two hits.

The Astros still trailed until a massive three-run home run from Yordan Álvarez in the sixth inning:

One swing changed the game and the series as Houston secured its second championship in six years.

Jeremy Peña was named the World Series MVP after hitting .400 with three extra-base hits in the six games.

The fans will now celebrate the 2022 season, which featured 106 wins in the regular season and an 11-2 record in the playoffs. After losing twice in the World Series and twice in the ALCS over the past four years, the squad is finally back on top of the baseball world.

Perhaps no one will be celebrating more than manager Dusty Baker, who finally earned his first championship after 25 seasons leading a major league club. The 73-year-old has 840 regular-season wins and three Manager of the Year Awards, but he can now add a ring to his Hall of Fame resume.