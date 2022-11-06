NBPA President CJ McCollum Condemns Antisemitism While Discussing Kyrie Irving's Post

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

New Orleans Pelicans guard and players association president CJ McCollum condemned antisemitism while discussing the recent events surrounding Kyrie Irving.

"It's safe to say that we know that Kyrie and all of us—me specifically, I can speak for myself—specifically condemn antisemitism in any form," McCollum said, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez. "I am specifically against it. I specifically believe in promoting equality, diversity of inclusion."

Irving promoted an antisemitic film on social media before failing to say he did not have antisemitic beliefs in an ensuing interview. The Brooklyn Nets suspended him for a minimum of five games and provided a list he must complete before reinstatement:

Irving has since apologized for the situation on Instagram:

"While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this."

McCollum said it was important for Irving to apologize and use the situation as a learning experience going forward.

"He's displayed empathy now," McCollum said. "I think this is a learning experience in which I don't think he understood the magnitude of the movie because he didn't watch it. I don't think he understood the magnitude of the people that were affected, how they were impacted and how fast hate can spread and how this can snowball."

McCollum's words could be impactful as a veteran leader in the league, especially with few others speaking out against Irving's actions.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also said Irving "caused some harm" in the situation.