Report: Obi Toppin, Rick Brunson Got into 'Heated Argument' at Knicks vs. 76ers Game

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin and assistant coach Rick Brunson got into a "heated argument" during Friday's 106-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Toppin and Brunson had to be separated during the altercation.

"My understanding is they smoothed it over after game and they have a strong enough relationship after Rick trained Obi during predraft process," Bondy wrote. "Obi also played really well after argument."

Toppin went on to have his best offensive game of the season Friday, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds in 20:14. He made six of 10 shots from the floor and three of six shots from deep.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau wasn't overly concerned with the altercation, telling reporters Saturday: "Normal NBA stuff. Heat of the battle."

Brunson was hired by the Knicks in June. He also served as an assistant under Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toppin, meanwhile, was selected by the Knicks eighth overall in the 2020 NBA draft out of Dayton. He has become a fan favorite in New York despite losing minutes to Julius Randle, who has a very similar makeup to Toppin.

The 24-year-old is off to a solid start this season, averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in eight games off the bench while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from deep.

Toppin has showed improvement in each of his three NBA seasons, so the Knicks decided to pick up his fourth-year option for the 2023-24 season last month. He'll earn $6.8 million next season.