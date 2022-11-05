CFB Twitter Rips Tennessee's Claim as No. 1 Team After Blowout Loss to Georgia

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Tennessee entered Saturday as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, but that standing will be one-and-done after No. 3 Georgia defeated the Volunteers 27-13.

Georgia led 14-3 lead after one quarter and 24-6 at halftime in front of the home crowd at Athens' Sanford Stadium.

Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett dissected the Tennessee defense with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and 226 passing yards by halftime.

The Bulldogs outgained the Vols 306-139 in the first half. Running back Kenny McIntosh had 109 yards from scrimmage to lead Georgia.

On the other side of the ball, the defense was nothing short of tremendous. Relentless pressure led to six sacks, and the Bulldogs also registered a fumble recovery and an interception.

Tennessee got inside the 10-yard line just once in the first 55 minutes, and that trek was negated by a false start penalty.

The Georgia defense shut out Tennessee in the second half until a late Jaylen Wright touchdown.

The Vols had enjoyed a tremendous season, and they are still 8-1 with a résumé that includes wins over No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU.

Head coach Josh Heupel has done a tremendous job with a team that was 3-7 just two years ago thanks in part to future NFL talents such as quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The fact that the Vols reached No. 1 despite being unranked in the preseason Associated Press poll was a fantastic accomplishment, especially for a team that hadn't been that high since 1998.

But Georgia proved that Tennessee isn't the top team in the country, and Twitter users made their opinions known about the No. 1 ranking.

Tennessee will look to bounce back next Saturday when it faces Missouri at home for a noon ET game. Georgia will visit Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET.