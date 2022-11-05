X

    CFB Twitter Rips Tennessee's Claim as No. 1 Team After Blowout Loss to Georgia

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 5, 2022

    Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by Georgia defensive linemen Tramel Walthour (90) and Nazir Stackhouse (78) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Tennessee entered Saturday as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, but that standing will be one-and-done after No. 3 Georgia defeated the Volunteers 27-13.

    Georgia led 14-3 lead after one quarter and 24-6 at halftime in front of the home crowd at Athens' Sanford Stadium.

    Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett dissected the Tennessee defense with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and 226 passing yards by halftime.

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Stetson Bennett at the half vs #1 Tennessee:<br><br>🐶 15/21<br>🐶 226 Yards<br>🐶 3 Total TDs<br>🐶 Georgia Leads 24-6 <a href="https://t.co/vMfrqZSG5q">pic.twitter.com/vMfrqZSG5q</a>

    The Bulldogs outgained the Vols 306-139 in the first half. Running back Kenny McIntosh had 109 yards from scrimmage to lead Georgia.

    On the other side of the ball, the defense was nothing short of tremendous. Relentless pressure led to six sacks, and the Bulldogs also registered a fumble recovery and an interception.

    Tennessee got inside the 10-yard line just once in the first 55 minutes, and that trek was negated by a false start penalty.

    The Georgia defense shut out Tennessee in the second half until a late Jaylen Wright touchdown.

    The Vols had enjoyed a tremendous season, and they are still 8-1 with a résumé that includes wins over No. 6 Alabama and No. 10 LSU.

    CFB Twitter Rips Tennessee's Claim as No. 1 Team After Blowout Loss to Georgia
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Head coach Josh Heupel has done a tremendous job with a team that was 3-7 just two years ago thanks in part to future NFL talents such as quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The fact that the Vols reached No. 1 despite being unranked in the preseason Associated Press poll was a fantastic accomplishment, especially for a team that hadn't been that high since 1998.

    But Georgia proved that Tennessee isn't the top team in the country, and Twitter users made their opinions known about the No. 1 ranking.

    Isaiah D. Buggs @BigPooh_91

    Tennessee Is Not The #1 Team In College Football ‼️

    Eddie Kuczynski @EddieKuczynski

    Tennessee volunteers as soon as they are ranked #1 <a href="https://t.co/8zsIClNjjw">pic.twitter.com/8zsIClNjjw</a>

    Nick Camino @NickCaminoWKYC

    Kent State gave Georgia a better game than "No. 1" Tennessee...

    Artura @portapottyrules

    Tennessee just wasted everyone's time by being the most overrated ranked no. 1 team in the nation.

    Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

    We’ve got some “overrated” chants directed at No. 1 Tennessee <a href="https://t.co/dllljZEF4K">pic.twitter.com/dllljZEF4K</a>

    Evan Dennison @EvanDennison1

    Rank them No. 1 and go play at the real No. 1 team in the country. Tennessee was set up for this beating today.

    Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 @MikeRegaladoLA

    Oh, Tennessee, honey, that’s not how you represent No. 1.

    John Veal @jhveal95

    Tennessee should have never been ranked No. 1 over Georgia, and we’re seeing why. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GameDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GameDay</a>

    Tennessee will look to bounce back next Saturday when it faces Missouri at home for a noon ET game. Georgia will visit Mississippi State at 7 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.