Blazers' Jerami Grant Traveled Before Game-Winner vs. Suns, NBA L2M Report Says

Jerami Grant hit a buzzer-beater to help the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but the NBA believes the final shot should have been called off for a traveling violation.

Grant made the go-ahead bucket off an inbound with no time remaining to complete the 108-106 win:

A review confirmed Grant released the ball in time for the play to count, although the NBA's Last Two Minute Report stated there was an incorrect no call for a travel.

"Grant (POR) gathers the ball with one hand and then takes three steps before releasing the shot attempt," the report stated.

To make matters worse for Phoenix, the Trail Blazers only received the ball with one second left after Mikal Bridges was called for a travel on the other end of the court. The L2M report stated this was also an incorrect call.

"Bridges (PHX) brings two hands to the ball and gathers it on his right foot," the report said. "He then comes down on two feet for his first step and can choose either foot as his pivot foot. He establishes his left foot as his pivot by stepping with his right and then leaves the ground and releases his shot attempt."

The Suns might have had a chance to score their own go-ahead basket but instead fell to the Trail Blazers in regulation.

Portland still deserves credit for an impressive effort on the road, with Grant scoring 30 points on 10-of-17 from the field. It was enough to get to 6-2 on the season, tying the Suns for the best record in the Western Conference.