The Real Winners and Losers From UFC Fight Night 214

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Every now and then, you've got to give it to the matchmakers.

That's the surely case with the UFC's ESPN card this week.

Though not dotted with names that ensure metrics-busting clicks and page views, the five-fight main card—not to mention many of the six fights beneath it on the prelims—was packed with matches between fighters surely worthy of something past casual attention.

Each of the four athletes in the main and co-main events arrived with a ranking number, and the other three bouts on a primetime broadcast that commenced at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex in Las Vegas included another ranked fighter and an unbeaten former Olympic medalist.

Fan-friendly heavyweights Chase Sherman and Josh Parisian were set for a place on the main card, too, but an illness prompted Parisian's exit and created a spot for featherweights Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke to be promoted from the prelims.

It all made for an entertaining evening and the B/R combat sports team was in its weekly spot, eschewing both the World Series and games involving multiple top-10 college football teams, to take it all in and compile the definitive list of the show's winners and losers.

Click through to see what we came up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.