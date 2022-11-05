Saints' Alvin Kamara Shown Punching Man in Video from February Casino Altercation

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

A video obtained by TMZ Sports appears to show New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man several times during a February altercation at the The Cromwell hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Sources close to Kamara told TMZ the video "doesn't tell the full story," saying Kamara was responding after the other person, Darnell Greene Jr., started the violence.

Kamara was arrested after taking part in the NFL's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas and charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The criminal case is ongoing.

Greene filed a civil lawsuit against the Saints star in October seeking $10 million in damages.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released details related to the case in October, saying surveillance video appeared to back up Greene's story, per WGNO's Kylee Bond.

Greene said after speaking with a woman he attempted to enter an elevator with Kamara's group, but was stopped when Kamara placed a hand on his chest. Greene said he pushed the hand away, which is when the violence started.

He suffered a fracture to the right side of his face along with minor injuries to his head, knee and arms, per Bond.

In July, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the NFL was "monitoring all legal developments" related to Kamara's case but remained without a timetable to decide whether he'd face league punishment.

The NFL can punish players under the Personal Conduct Policy based on its own investigation, but it often waits for the results of the criminal case before a ruling is made.

Kamara has remained active for the Saints to open the 2022 season. He's recorded 700 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns in six appearances across the team's first eight games.

The 27-year-old Atlanta native is under contract with the team through 2025 as part of a five-year, $75 million deal.

New Orleans' next game is Monday night when it hosts the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.