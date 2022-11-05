X

    Jayson Tatum's 'MVP' Form Hyped on Twitter as Celtics Down DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

    Erin WalshNovember 5, 2022

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    The Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday at TD Garden to improve to 5-3 on the season, and despite DeMar DeRozan finishing with 46 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, it was Jayson Tatum who caught the attention of fans.

    Tatum recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes. The remainder of Boston's starting lineup—Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown—combined for just 46 points.

    Malcolm Brogdon had a solid game off the bench, finishing with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists and one block, but Tatum's performance was unforgettable Twitter praised him for an MVP-caliber night:

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    MVP Tatum tonight folks

    Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

    Resounding MVP chants for Jayson Tatum after grabbing an OREB and drawing a foul to potentially stave off a bulls comeback

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Tatum is making those MVP plays again tonight.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jayson Tatum is the 2nd player in Celtics history to average 30 points through his first 8 games of a season, joining Larry Bird in 1984-85. <a href="https://t.co/counoLUgvS">pic.twitter.com/counoLUgvS</a>

    Chris Brockman @chrisbrockman

    MVP incoming for <a href="https://twitter.com/jaytatum0?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaytatum0</a> <a href="https://t.co/GUX4wfcjki">https://t.co/GUX4wfcjki</a>

    CelticsBlog @celticsblog

    Tatum is special

    Domonique Foxworth @Foxworth24

    I feel like Jayson Tatum is on an MVP mission this year. Season 6 seems like the right time to get his first.

    Mike Kadlick @mikekadlick

    Day-by-day, game-by-game, I will be tweeting <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Celtics?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Celtics</a> Jayson Tatum’s 2022-23 MVP winning season into existence. <a href="https://t.co/zj2HC29yoy">pic.twitter.com/zj2HC29yoy</a>

    L.A. Courtside Podcast @LACourtsidePod

    Not sure what National <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> shows you're watching bro, but <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tatum?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tatum</a> is in the MVP conversation along with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giannis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giannis</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Luka?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Luka</a> <a href="https://t.co/bdNgYBvaeZ">https://t.co/bdNgYBvaeZ</a>

    brianna pirre @bsp_13

    loud mvp chants for tatum 🥰

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    Tatum sets a new career high with 20 FTAs and counting. Entered tonight averaging a career high 7 per game.

    Tatum is in the midst of a hot start to the 2022-23 campaign. He entered Friday's contest averaging 30.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through Boston's first seven games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

    The three-time All-Star will likely face some stiff competition for the MVP award. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Ja Morant have all been mentioned as contenders early on.

    Tatum will look to continue his MVP-worthy campaign Saturday when Boston faces the Jalen Brunson-led New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

