Jayson Tatum's 'MVP' Form Hyped on Twitter as Celtics Down DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Boston Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday at TD Garden to improve to 5-3 on the season, and despite DeMar DeRozan finishing with 46 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block, it was Jayson Tatum who caught the attention of fans.

Tatum recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes. The remainder of Boston's starting lineup—Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Al Horford and Jaylen Brown—combined for just 46 points.

Malcolm Brogdon had a solid game off the bench, finishing with 25 points, two rebounds, four assists and one block, but Tatum's performance was unforgettable Twitter praised him for an MVP-caliber night:

Tatum is in the midst of a hot start to the 2022-23 campaign. He entered Friday's contest averaging 30.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks through Boston's first seven games while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from deep.

The three-time All-Star will likely face some stiff competition for the MVP award. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić and Ja Morant have all been mentioned as contenders early on.

Tatum will look to continue his MVP-worthy campaign Saturday when Boston faces the Jalen Brunson-led New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.