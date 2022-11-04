Woj: Nets' Kevin Durant Not Considering Renewing Trade Request After Kyrie Suspension

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is not considering renewing his offseason trade request despite the recent suspension of teammate Kyrie Irving.

That news is per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski during a Friday appearance on This Just In with Max Kellerman (h/t Talkin' NBA).

"The concern in Brooklyn is: How long does Kevin Durant hang in there. ... You can imagine a scenario where Kevin Durant perhaps revisits his [trade] request from the summer at some point, although I don't believe that's a consideration right now for him."

Durant made the trade request last summer and explained why he did so to reporters, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Durant is in the midst of a four-year, $194.2 million deal that runs through the 2025-26 season.

There's more uncertainty now after the Nets suspended Irving for "no less than five games" without pay in the wake of his promotion of a film containing antisemitic tropes as well as a refusal to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film."

The 2-6 Nets currently sit 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference despite a great start from Durant, who has averaged 32.5 points on 52.8 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Their defensive rating ranks dead last in the NBA, per Basketball-Reference. Durant and Irving (26.9 PPG) are also the only players on the team averaging at least 12 points per game. The Nets and head coach Steve Nash have also parted ways. Jacque Vaughn has since taken over as the interim coach.

For now, the Nets will look to move forward when they visit the Washington Wizards on Friday for a 7 p.m. ET game.