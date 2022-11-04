NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons 'Has Been a Source of Frustration' for Kevin Durant, Nets

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Ben Simmons "has been a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and others on the Brooklyn Nets this season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday on NBA Today.

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant, for others on the Nets so far, because he's been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury, but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player," Wojnarowski said.

He added, "There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was."

Simmons has not played since Oct. 29 against the Indiana Pacers while nursing a knee injury, but even when he was on the court, he didn't look like the player he once was, averaging just 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists in six games while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor.

The Nets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and they've struggled mightily defensively, boasting a 118.3 defensive rating, which ranks last in the league. In addition, they sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-6 record.

Amid the team's disastrous start, Brooklyn also fired head coach Steve Nash, replacing him with interim Jacque Vaughn, but it has made little difference.

It's not necessarily surprising that Durant may be irritated with Simmons, whose availability is undoubtedly a contributing factor in the team's struggles.

The 26-year-old, who was acquired in the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers, also did not play at all last season due to injuries, and the Nets went on to be swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

With the Nets desperately trying to turn things around, Simmons has come up in trade talks, per SNY's Ian Begley. However, it's unclear which teams might be interested in the veteran point guard, and it's possible the Nets wouldn't get anything substantial in return based on his recent play and injury history.