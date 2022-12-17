Colts' Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Vikings After Suffering Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was initially listed as questionable to return before going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was officially ruled out in the second quarter.

Taylor missed Weeks 5 and 6 of this season because of an ankle injury. He returned for Weeks 7 and 8 but suffered a reaggravation of the ailment during the team's 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Oct. 30.

The former University of Wisconsin star was then ruled out for Week 9 against the New England Patriots because of the injury.

Taylor broke out in his second NFL season last year thanks to a league-high 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns. His 1,811 rushing yards (on 5.5 yards per carry) also led the NFL. He enjoyed Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year and All-Pro honors.

However, the 2022 campaign has not gone nearly as well. Through 10 games, Taylor has gained just 991 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. His rushing yards per game has gone from 106.5 down to 86.1, and he's averaging a full yard lower per carry (4.5).

The Colts' offensive issues are far greater than one player and certainly not Taylor's fault. Indianapolis made both midseason offensive coordinator and quarterback changes in hopes of jump-starting a unit that is 31st in the NFL in scoring. The offensive line has also not performed as well.

Ultimately, the Colts are a better team with a healthy Taylor, but for the time being, it'll be up to Deon Jackson to lead the way. He's been featured heavily in the pass game (20 receptions, 124 yards) and has rushed for 136 yards and a score.

Third-year pro Zack Moss should also be in the mix too.