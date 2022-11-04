Jonathan Taylor, Mark Andrews NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 9

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Fantasy football in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season was already going to be difficult to navigate with six teams on bye weeks.

Sunday's slate just got tougher to manage with the news that Jonathan Taylor will be out for the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots.

The news is not great for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who missed his second straight day of practice Friday.

The good news, if there is any, for fantasy football players is that there are direct replacements on their rosters who can be added off the waiver wire ahead of Sunday's games. That has not been the case all season with injured stars.

Below is a look at the entire list of notable injury statuses going into Week 9.

Jonathan Taylor Out Sunday

Taylor was ruled out for Sunday's game between the Colts and Patriots early on Friday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter noted:

Taylor was trending in a negative direction for most of the week because of a few missed practices, so Friday's news should not have come as a massive shock to fantasy football players.

There is precedent for Indianapolis' backup running back situation, which makes replacing Taylor a bit more palatable than it was back in Week 6.

Deon Jackson had 42 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards in the Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to shoulder most of the running back responsibilities for the Colts on Sunday.

The newly acquired Zack Moss could be a deep sleeper option if you need a replacement for Taylor or any of the other running backs out with a bye, like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott.

Moss may be involved in some red-zone packages, but Jackson should be trusted by the Colts coaching staff to take on more of the running back load because he just did it three weeks ago.

Kenyan Drake, Brian Robinson and D'Onta Foreman are the best options available on the waiver wire if you can't land Jackson in time. The rest of the running back waiver-wire market is bleak because so many fantasy players are in need of backs in Week 9.

Mark Andrews Misses Practice Again

Andrews was not present at Baltimore Ravens' practice for the second straight day on Friday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Even though the Ravens have an extra day to prepare, Andrews' prospects of playing do not look positive because of the missed practices.

Andrews was questionable for Week 8's Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury. He picked up a shoulder injury in Tampa that cost him most of the game.

Just like Indianapolis with Taylor, Baltimore has a direct replacement for Andrews in Isaiah Likely, who can fill the role nicely and also be an impact player in fantasy football.

Likely filled in for Andrews last week with six catches on seven targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie out of Coastal Carolina should be added off the waiver wire in case Andrews gets ruled out.

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin and Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints are among some of the other waiver-wire targets who can be considered in place of Andrews if Likely is not available in your leagues.