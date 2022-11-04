Report: Nets Working Through 'Final Stages' of Vetting Ime Udoka as New Head Coach

AP Photo/Steven Senne

As the Brooklyn Nets continue to navigate their way through the fallout of the Kyrie Irving situation, they are also in the process of searching for a new head coach.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are "working through the final stages of vetting" Ime Udoka for the job.

The Nets announced on Tuesday a parting of ways with Steve Nash seven games into the season.

Following the announcement, Wojnarowski reported Udoka was "likely" going to be named Nash's replacement and a decision "could be finalized as soon as the next 24-to-48 hours."

Wojnarowski added former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder was among the candidates expected to receive interest from the Nets.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Wednesday there has been "no substantial contact" from Brooklyn about Snyder's interest.

Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season in September by the Boston Celtics for "multiple violations of team policies" uncovered in an investigation conducted by an outside law firm.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Udoka was disciplined for making "unwanted comments" toward a subordinate female staff member in the Celtics organization and having an intimate relationship with her.

"Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware of the relationship in July, sources said," Charania wrote. "At that time, team leadership was led to believe by both parties that the relationship was consensual. But sources said that the woman recently accused Udoka of making unwanted comments toward her—leading the team to launch a set of internal interviews."

Even though Udoka remains under contract to the Celtics, Wojnarowski noted they wouldn't stop him from taking the Nets job if it is offered.

Jacque Vaughn, who has been on Brooklyn's coaching staff since 2016, has served as acting head coach since Nash's departure.

The Nets are off to a 2-6 start heading into Friday's game against the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena.