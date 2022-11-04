Jimmie Johnson to Return to NASCAR as Driver, Part Owner at Petty GMS in 2023

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson announced Friday he's returning to NASCAR in 2023 as a minority owner and part-time driver for Petty GMS Motorsports.

Johnson told Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press he'll compete in about five Cup Series races next year, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500, an event he's won twice (2006 and 2013).

"I've had a watchful eye on the ownership part and what's happening with NASCAR, and the opportunity that I have here, the business structure and the model with NASCAR charters is just so different from than anything else in motorsports," Johnson said. "I want to be part of it. We certainly watched Michael Jordan join, what the Trackhouse Racing folks have done, and there's all these rumors of people who want to get into the sport. I'm honored and thankful that I'm going to be part of it."

The 47-year-old California native spent two decades with Hendrick Motorsports before leaving the Cup Series after the 2020 season.

He recorded 83 wins and 374 top-10 finishes in 686 starts during that 20-year tenure. He won NASCAR's top title in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2016.

Johnson spent the past two years in the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing. He finished 21st in the 2022 standings before he announced in September he'd step away from a full-time racing schedule.

"This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart I know it's the right one," he said in a statement at the time. "I'm not exactly sure what the next chapter holds, but if an opportunity comes along that makes sense I will consider it. I still have a bucket list of racing events I would like to take part in."

Petty GMS Motorsports features two full-time cars in the Cup Series: the No. 42, which will switch drivers from Ty Dillon to Noah Gragson in 2023, and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones.

Details for Johnson's car and sponsors for his limited schedule remain a work in progress, per Fryer.

This year's Cup Series schedule will wrap up Sunday when Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott compete for the championship.

The 2023 Daytona 500 is scheduled for Feb. 19.