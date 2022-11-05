UFC Fight Night 214: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Odds, Schedule, PredictionsNovember 5, 2022
UFC Fight Night 214: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Odds, Schedule, Predictions
Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos both made weight on Friday, making their main event for UFC Fight Night 214 official. The two strawweights will meet in the Octagon at the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.
The card was originally supposed to feature featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev in the final bout. However, Evloev suffered an injury and the fight was scrapped.
Now Rodriguez and Lemos get the chance to once again be headliners. Rodriguez will have appeared in the main event in three of her last four fights, while Lemos made her main event debut in a loss to Jessica Andrade in April.
In the co-main event, Neil Magny gets a chance to earn a win over Daniel Rodriguez in welterweight action.
Here's a look at the complete schedule and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.
Fight Card, Schedule and Odds
- Marina Rodriguez (-225; bet $225 to win $100) vs. Amanda Lemos (+190; bet $100 to win $190)
- Neil Magny (-120) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+100)
- Josh Parisian (+120) vs. Chase Sherman (-140)
- Nate Maness (+190) vs. Tagir Ulanbekov (-225)
- Grant Dawson (-215) vs. Mark Madsen (+185)
- Darrick Minner (+185) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-215)
- Miranda Maverick (-700) vs. Shanna Young (+510)
- Mario Bautista (-350) vs. Benito Lopez (+290)
- Jinh Yu Frey (+120) vs. Polyana Viana (-140)
- Johnny Munoz (-250) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (+210)
- Carlos Candelario (+220) vs. Jake Hadley (-260)
- Ramona Pascual (+105) vs. Tamires Vidal (-125)
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Prelims (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Rodriguez vs. Lemos
The fact that Rodriguez and Lemos have been pushed into the limelight in their most recent fights isn't an accident. Both are dangerously close to breaking through and getting a shot at the title.
Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili are set to fight for the title on the upcoming UFC 281 card. Rose Namajunas is the most obvious and well-known challenger waiting in the wings, but she has already had fights against both of them.
It's a division desperate for a new name to emerge, and Rodriguez or Lemos could fit that bill.
Both fighters keep up a good pace. Rodriguez lands just over five significant strikes per minute, while Lemos lands 4.87, per UFC Stats.
Statistically and stylistically, the key difference could be Lemos' striking defense. She absorbs 4.4 significant strikes per minute, nearly matching how often she lands. Her wrestling gives her a chance to negate that to some degree. However, Rodriguez isn't the easiest to take down.
This comes down to how well Rodriguez dispels Lemos' pressure, and it should be an interesting chess match.
Prediction: Rodriguez via decision
Magny vs. Rodriguez
Neil Magny's primary function in the UFC at this point is to serve as a barometer for up-and-comers.
The veteran has been in the organization for nearly 10 years now, and while he has never broken into the upper echelon, he's good enough to beat those who don't have great skills.
That makes him the perfect fighter for Daniel Rodriguez to see at this point in his career. The 35-year-old isn't a prospect by age, but he's still relatively new in the promotion, debuting in 2020.
Since that debut, Rodriguez has gone 7-1. It's enough to prove he deserves a shot at higher-rated fighters, but his split-decision win over Li Jingliang showed some holes in his game that could be exposed at upper levels.
Specifically, Rodriguez deals with wrestlers who can control his position.
While Magny isn't known as a mauling grappler, he is adept at utilizing the clinch to control the position and leverage his opponents against the fence.
It's not going to be pretty, but his Fight IQ and ability to use his length could be enough to frustrate Rodriguez and snap his four-fight win streak.
Prediction: Magny via decision
Sherman vs. Parisian
This fight does not bring the highest stakes. It's pretty safe to say that neither of these guys is going to challenge for the title anytime soon.
However, it does have the potential to be one of the most fun fights of the night, and that's worth previewing.
It's kind of incredible Sherman held on to his UFC job while losing four consecutive fights against Andrei Arlovski, Parker Porter, Jake Collier and Alexander Romanov. Especially when you consider he was finished in two of them.
But The Vanilla Gorilla surprisingly rallied to get off the chopping block with a third-round TKO win over Jared Vanderaa. Unfortunately for Sherman, it brings his record in two stints with the UFC to just 4-9.
That's good news for Josh Parisian. His stock hasn't quite taken the hits of his opponent. He's only 2-2 in four UFC fights, but losses to Parker Porter and Don'Tale Mayes don't bode well.
The result is a bout in which both fighters are desperate to make an impression. That means both guys throwing with bad intentions looking to score the knockout. It's a good candidate for Fight of the Night regardless of who lands the knockout blow.
Prediction: Parisian via second-round TKO
Gambling Problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.