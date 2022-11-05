UFC Fight Night 214: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos both made weight on Friday, making their main event for UFC Fight Night 214 official. The two strawweights will meet in the Octagon at the UFC's APEX Facility in Las Vegas.

The card was originally supposed to feature featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev in the final bout. However, Evloev suffered an injury and the fight was scrapped.

Now Rodriguez and Lemos get the chance to once again be headliners. Rodriguez will have appeared in the main event in three of her last four fights, while Lemos made her main event debut in a loss to Jessica Andrade in April.

In the co-main event, Neil Magny gets a chance to earn a win over Daniel Rodriguez in welterweight action.

Here's a look at the complete schedule and a closer look at the biggest fights of the night.