Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

Top 20

1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ATL)

2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at KC)

3. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. BAL)

4. Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)

5. Josh Jacobs, LV (at JAX)

6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at WAS)

7. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. LV)

8. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CAR)

9. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at ARI)

10. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)

11. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)

12. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at CIN)

13. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR)

14. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CHI)

15. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIA)

16. Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)

17. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. LAC)

18. Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. GB)

19. James Conner, ARI (vs. SEA)

20. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. MIA)

Waiver-Wire Target: Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs



Before the Chiefs headed into their Week 8 bye, they quietly gave Pacheco his first NFL start in Week 7.

Now, they didn't just hand over control of the rushing attack to the rookie seventh-rounder. While he paced the team in carries, he only handled eight of the team's 21 rushing attempts. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six of his own, while Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman had two carries each. Hardman scored on both of his carries, and Edwards-Helaire notched Kansas City's other rushing score.

Still, Pacheco getting the start and the most carries is significant, especially because he impressed with his opportunities (43 yards, 5.4 per carry). The Chiefs need more playmakers, and Pacheco's aggressiveness and explosion make him a prime candidate for the gig. Look for his usage to keep climbing.

