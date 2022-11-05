Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR ProjectionsNovember 5, 2022
Fantasy football matchups are often won at the flex spots: running back, wide receiver and tight end.
The reason fantasy experts often advise against early investments in quarterbacks are because each NFL season usually has enough good ones to go around. While there are some quality differences in kickers and defenses, they aren't wide enough to warrant paying a significant price for either position.
So, these skill slots become the money position in the fantasy realm, and they have all of our attention here, as we're laying out our point-per-reception rankings and top waiver-wire targets at the flex spots for Week 9.
Running Back
1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ATL)
2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at KC)
3. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. BAL)
4. Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
5. Josh Jacobs, LV (at JAX)
6. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at WAS)
7. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. LV)
8. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CAR)
9. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at ARI)
10. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)
11. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
12. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at CIN)
13. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR)
14. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CHI)
15. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIA)
16. Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
17. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. LAC)
18. Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. GB)
19. James Conner, ARI (vs. SEA)
20. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. MIA)
Waiver-Wire Target: Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
Before the Chiefs headed into their Week 8 bye, they quietly gave Pacheco his first NFL start in Week 7.
Now, they didn't just hand over control of the rushing attack to the rookie seventh-rounder. While he paced the team in carries, he only handled eight of the team's 21 rushing attempts. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had six of his own, while Jerick McKinnon and Mecole Hardman had two carries each. Hardman scored on both of his carries, and Edwards-Helaire notched Kansas City's other rushing score.
Still, Pacheco getting the start and the most carries is significant, especially because he impressed with his opportunities (43 yards, 5.4 per carry). The Chiefs need more playmakers, and Pacheco's aggressiveness and explosion make him a prime candidate for the gig. Look for his usage to keep climbing.
Wide Receiver
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at CHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB)
3. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at WAS)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
5. Davante Adams, LV (at JAX)
6. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SEA)
7. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at CHI)
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB)
9. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CAR)
10. DK Metcalf, SEA (at ARI)
11. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. MIN)
12. Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAR)
13. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARI)
14. DJ Moore, CAR (at CIN)
15. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. LAR)
16. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. LV)
17. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. TEN)
18. Chris Olave, NO (vs. BAL)
19. Allen Lazard, GB (at DET)
20. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
Waiver-Wire Target: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
As a general rule for fantasy football folks, the Jets' aerial attack is almost always worth avoiding at all costs.
However, Wilson, this year's No. 10 pick, is the obvious exception.
If there's production to squeeze out of this passing game, he's usually the recipient. On Sunday, he delivered the second 100-yard performance of his young career, snaring six of his seven targets for a season-high 115 yards.
The Jets are searching for safety blankets without Breece Hall, and Wilson might be the best option.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. TEN)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at NO)
3. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. SEA)
4. Gerald Everett, LAC (at ATL)
5. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at WAS)
6. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at TB)
7. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. LAC)
8. Darren Waller, LV (at JAX)
9. Hayden Hurst, CIN (vs. CAR)
10. Robert Tonyan, GB (at DET)
Waiver-Wire Target: Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
This is Engram's first season in Jacksonville—and first with any team other than the New York Giants—so it's not too surprising that he needed a minute to find his footing.
He's 10 toes down now, though, and adding an element to an offense that seems to get more interesting by the game.
He has at least six targets in each of his last four games, which is an incredible amount of usage for a non-elite tight end in today's NFL. He's had at least four receptions and 40 receiving yards in all of those contests, and he just found the end zone for the first time on Sunday.