    Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2022

    Kyrie Irving
    AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

    Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film.

    Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate," which Marks called "a step" in the right direction.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again. <br><br>Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information.

