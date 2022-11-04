Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film.

Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate," which Marks called "a step" in the right direction.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information.