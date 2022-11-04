Senators Announce Franchise for Sale; Club Must Remain in Ottawa

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

After rumors about a potential sale, the Ottawa Senators have officially been put on the market.

Senators Sports & Entertainment released a statement on Friday announcing the NHL franchise is for sale, with the condition that a sale requires the franchise to remain in Ottawa.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

