    Will Levis Compared to Josh Allen, Carson Wentz by NFL GMs, ESPN's Todd McShay Says

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 4, 2022

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) turns to hand off the ball to running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    AP Photo/Wade Payne

    Will Levis' struggles in big games have apparently not turned off NFL front offices.

    ESPN's Todd McShay reported the Kentucky quarterback has drawn comparisons to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz from NFL general managers, and he's still expected to be a high first-round pick.

