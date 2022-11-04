Should Lakers Practice Patience Amid Latest Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors?

2 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

The Lakers are trying to do exactly that.

Westbrook's demotion to the second unit has given him more time on the basketball and, in theory at least, given the starting five better spacing. The Lakers' starters need to make more shots for this to really work, but Westbrook has been an asset on the bench.

His raw plus/minus was negative in each of his three starts, and it's been positive or neutral in his three games off the bench. Over his last two outings, during which he has averaged 15.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, plus 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds, L.A. has outscored its opponents by 22 points over his 57 minutes. Those also happen to be the Lakers' lone two victories this season.

Clearly, Westbrook fits better on the bench, but that really just speaks to the logistical challenges he creates on this roster. Credit him and coach Darvin Ham for trying to make the best of a tough situation, but bringing a $47.1 million player off the bench feels like a temporary solution to a problem that will require a permanent fix sooner than later.

