Should Lakers Practice Patience Amid Latest Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors?November 4, 2022
If the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate to deal Russell Westbrook, they could have let him go already.
The Utah Jazz would gladly broker a Westbrook blockbuster, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune (h/t Silver Screen & Roll), but the Lakers have balked at the asking price of two future first-round picks.
Does L.A. have a leg to stand on here, or is the franchise acting irrationally? Let's dig in deeper to his ongoing debate.
Are Two First-Round Picks Too Much to Sacrifice?
The only two first-round picks the Lakers are allowed to trade are their 2027 and 2029 selections. There's risk for any team sacrificing picks that are so far into the future, but it looms especially perilous for one following the lead of a soon-to-be 38-year-old LeBron James.
The value of the picks alone could be enormous. What they'd mean to the Lakers in particular would be even greater.
As it stands, this franchise doesn't have a blueprint for the post-LeBron chapter. Anthony Davis turns 30 in March, and his injury history is terrifying. The Lakers' prospect collection is nearly non-existent and totally devoid of any blue-chippers. You could argue (rather easily) that the most impressive of the bunch is Austin Reaves, who averaged 10.8 points on 42.1 percent shooting over his four-year college career.
So, yes, the draft cost would be staggering, but any team facilitating a Westbrook swap probably doesn't do the deal without both picks.
Can L.A. Make It Work with Westbrook?
The Lakers are trying to do exactly that.
Westbrook's demotion to the second unit has given him more time on the basketball and, in theory at least, given the starting five better spacing. The Lakers' starters need to make more shots for this to really work, but Westbrook has been an asset on the bench.
His raw plus/minus was negative in each of his three starts, and it's been positive or neutral in his three games off the bench. Over his last two outings, during which he has averaged 15.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting, plus 8.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds, L.A. has outscored its opponents by 22 points over his 57 minutes. Those also happen to be the Lakers' lone two victories this season.
Clearly, Westbrook fits better on the bench, but that really just speaks to the logistical challenges he creates on this roster. Credit him and coach Darvin Ham for trying to make the best of a tough situation, but bringing a $47.1 million player off the bench feels like a temporary solution to a problem that will require a permanent fix sooner than later.
What Is the Best Path Forward?
The answer to this question rests in the organization's plans and goals for this team.
The one constant in all of this Westbrook trade chatter is that the Lakers won't part with both future firsts unless they think the incoming package would transform them into title contenders. Given this group's 2-5 start and major offensive issues, it's possible the front office thinks this roster is too flawed and therefore needs a lot more help than the trade market will ever deliver.
If the Lakers would concede that they don't have a championship-caliber club and can't create one on the fly, then they shouldn't even entertain trade talks involving future first-round picks. Of course, if they took themselves out of the title race, then they'd probably have to tear down this roster, so you're talking about a massive directional change.
If the plan is still to give James the best chance to compete, though, then the Lakers need to bite the bullet and bring back the best those two picks can buy. The long-term risk is enormous, but the short-term reward could be special, as James and Anthony Davis have served as championship centerpieces in L.A. before.