Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record.

Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the Magic dropped 43 third-quarter points en route to 77 overall in the final 24 minutes.

Seven Magic players scored in double figures. They were led by Jalen Suggs, who had 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and nine in the final two minutes. Orlando also enjoyed a 46-15 free-throw differential.

Rookie Paolo Banchero added 22 points for the Magic, who out-rebounded the Warriors 46-35 and shot 53.8 percent from the field.

Stephen Curry did all he could to give the Warriors the win thanks to a game-high 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 8-of-15 from three.

Klay Thompson also appeared to break out of an early-season slump with 27 points, including a 7-of-15 night from beyond the arc.

However, the Warriors defense once again struggled. Golden State entered the night 24th in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. The Dubs were first in that stat during their championship-winning 2021-22 season.

The Warriors are now 3-6 overall and 0-5 on the road.

The season isn't even 10 games old, so the Warriors have plenty of time to turn this around. Still, the first few weeks have left a lot to be desired, and numerous analysts, reporters and fans let their thoughts be known.

Golden State must now bounce back quickly as it travels to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Friday.