    Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 4, 2022

    Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record.

    Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the Magic dropped 43 third-quarter points en route to 77 overall in the final 24 minutes.

    Seven Magic players scored in double figures. They were led by Jalen Suggs, who had 15 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and nine in the final two minutes. Orlando also enjoyed a 46-15 free-throw differential.

    Rookie Paolo Banchero added 22 points for the Magic, who out-rebounded the Warriors 46-35 and shot 53.8 percent from the field.

    Stephen Curry did all he could to give the Warriors the win thanks to a game-high 39 points on 13-of-22 shooting, including 8-of-15 from three.

    Klay Thompson also appeared to break out of an early-season slump with 27 points, including a 7-of-15 night from beyond the arc.

    However, the Warriors defense once again struggled. Golden State entered the night 24th in the league in defensive rating, per Basketball-Reference. The Dubs were first in that stat during their championship-winning 2021-22 season.

    The Warriors are now 3-6 overall and 0-5 on the road.

    The season isn't even 10 games old, so the Warriors have plenty of time to turn this around. Still, the first few weeks have left a lot to be desired, and numerous analysts, reporters and fans let their thoughts be known.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    The Warriors have lost 4 in a row to teams with a combined record of 11-25. <a href="https://t.co/a79RAElBm6">pic.twitter.com/a79RAElBm6</a>

    John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson

    This has turned into a Curry vs. everybody game on the offensive end for Warriors

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Warriors outrebounded 27-9 in the second half.

    Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe

    Wiggins missed a layup<br>Curry two turnovers<br>Klay soft defense in the clutch <br><br>Warriors stars just making more mistakes than Orlando in crunch time.

    Khobi Price @khobi_price

    Magic are outhustling the Warriors right now. <br><br>Trail 98-96 late in the 3Q because they're making all the hustle plays.

    D.O.C @darwinchvz320

    The Warriors got real issues man this isn’t early season fake sh*t

    Unanimous CEO @boydonttryme

    Win or lose this game The warriors are concerning. Something has to give.

    Antonin @antonin_org

    Another Stephen Curry masterpiece, another Warriors loss this time to the Orlando Magic.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Steph needs help.<br><br>31.0 PPG<br>7.0 RPG<br>6.8 APG<br>5.1 3PM<br><br>Warriors are +33 with him on the floor, -62 with him on the bench. <a href="https://t.co/DVXur52EiG">pic.twitter.com/DVXur52EiG</a>

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Magic players after beating the Warriors <a href="https://t.co/W8ahCku6Ue">pic.twitter.com/W8ahCku6Ue</a>

    Golden State must now bounce back quickly as it travels to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Friday.

