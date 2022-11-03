Rams' Cam Akers Says He 'Never Asked to Not Be a Part of the Team'

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

The Los Angeles Rams did not trade Cam Akers at Tuesday's deadline even though the running back appeared to want a fresh start.

However, Akers told reporters Thursday that he "never asked to not be a part of the team," adding: "I never asked to not play. I never asked to not practice."

Akers returned to the Rams for practice Thursday after not practicing with the team because of personal reasons since Oct. 11. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Oct. 16 that Akers and head coach Sean McVay had "philosophical and football-related differences."

The Rams turned down "multiple offers" for Akers at the deadline, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. He added that the franchise was working with Akers "in hopes" that he would suit up for the team again this season.

McVay said Wednesday that he was "very encouraged" by the discussions he has had with Akers and that the two sides are "working through a couple of different options," per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

McVay added that Akers said he would like to be a part of the team moving forward:

"The one thing that I think is good about some of these discussions that can take place is when you get a chance to reflect on it, you can be honest about [what] you could do differently, talking about myself, some of the expectations. And there's a lot of confidence, there's a lot of belief in the human being and the player Cam Akers, based on the experiences.

"And you don't want to jump to conclusions just based on a couple things that, nobody was necessarily at fault, but it could have been handled better. And I always look at myself first and foremost."

However, it's unclear if he'll play in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as offensive coordinator Liam Coen told reporters:

“Glad to have him back. Hopefully we can get him going. If that’s this week and we can get him turned over both physically and mentally to play on Sunday, great. If not, then we’ll continue to kind of see how that situation develops and see where it can go moving forward.”

Akers hasn't played since a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries in five games. Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown have picked up the slack in his absence.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire three-year career with the Rams since being selected in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Florida State. He's under contract through the 2023 campaign.