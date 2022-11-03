X

    Gonzaga Would Face 'Tremendous Awakening' If It Joined Big 12, Bob Huggins Says

    West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Gonzaga is reportedly considering a move to the Big 12 amid the continued realignment in college sports, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. But West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins thinks the Bulldogs might be surprised by the strength of its new conference.

    "I would think it would be a tremendous awakening for Gonzaga [to join the Big 12]," he told reporters Thursday.

